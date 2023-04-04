Ask Americans to name a famous abolitionist and you’ll likely hear names of men. We should get to know the women who championed an end to slavery too, especially in March, which is Women’s History Month.
The very first African American woman to deliver anti-slavery lectures was free-born Maria W. Stewart (1803-1879). Women weren’t supposed to take on such controversial issues, let alone do so in plain view of an audience, but she was the first American female to speak to public gatherings of both men and women, white and black.
Harriet Tubman (1822-1913) and Sojourner Truth (1797-1883) were former slaves who became crusading abolitionists. The former was the most renowned “conductor” of the slave-liberating Underground Railroad, while the latter was the first black woman in America to sue a white man in court and win.
Two whom I find most fascinating were siblings, Sarah and Angelina Grimké. Born in Charleston thirteen years apart (1792 and 1805, respectively) their family background more than qualified them to speak on the subject: Their father owned hundreds of slaves and was an associate justice on the state’s Supreme Court.
Sarah recalled being a horrified at the young age of five when she witnessed a slave beating. A few years later, she was secretly teaching her black maid to read in defiance of South Carolina law.
A voracious reader herself, Sarah left South Carolina for Philadelphia where she was joined a few years later by the younger Angelina. They began speaking, writing, and educating about slavery but drew criticism for operating beyond, in the words of local pastors, “women’s proper sphere.” They are regarded as the first nationally known, white, female crusaders in America for both abolition and women’s rights.
People thronged to hear these learned sisters who came from a wealthy, slave-owning planter family. From October 1836 to the fall of the following year, they lectured to 40,000 men and women at 80 meetings in 67 New England towns. In February 1838, Angelina became the first woman in U.S. history to address a committee of a legislature when she testified in Boston.
The Grimké sisters challenged the misconception that God is either silent on slavery or in support of it. Quoting Exodus 21, Sarah reminded pastors that “he that steals a man and sells him shall surely be put to death.” It was inherently evil. “The lust of dominion,” she wrote, “inevitably produces hardness of heart, because the state of mind which craves unlimited power, such as slavery confers, involves a desire to use that power.”
Angelina condemned human bondage as “contrary to the example and precepts of our holy and merciful Redeemer.” Though God granted to man “supreme dominion” over the plants and animals of the Earth, she declared, “man is never vested with this dominion over his fellow man.” Angelina noted that it was Jesus who postulated what we have come to know as the “Golden Rule”—Do unto others what you would have others do unto you.
The Grimké sisters hoped that a moral and spiritual awakening would end slavery without a dreadful war but war came nonetheless. They never wavered in their decades-long defense of the liberation of the enslaved. We remember them today as two sisters of boundless passion for the principle that all peaceful men and women should live free.