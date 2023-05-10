Transco, indirectly owned by The Williams Companies, Inc. (Williams), filed an application in Docket No. CP23-194-000 with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) pursuant to Section 7(c) of the Natural Gas Act for a certificate of public convenience and necessity authorizing Transco to construct, install, modify, operate and maintain its Alabama to Georgia Connector, (sometimes referred to as the “Project”), and to abandon certain compression facilities.
The project will enable Transco to provide an additional 63,800 dekatherms per day of firm transportation service to serve incremental natural gas supply needs beginning by the fourth quarter of 2025.
The project will consist of the following components:
• Equipment upgrades to existing compressor units at Compressor Station 90 in Marengo County, Alabama.
• Increased horsepower of two gas-fired turbines and modifications to associated equipment at Compressor Station 110 in Randolph County, Alabama.
• Equipment upgrades to existing compressor units at Compressor Station 115 in Coweta County, Georgia.
• Replace existing electric motor-driven compressor with a new electric motor-driven compressor to increase horsepower at Station 120 in Henry County, Georgia.
• Increase the horsepower of the existing electric motor-driven compressor unit at Station 125 in Walton County, Georgia.
Transco owns and operates an interstate natural gas pipeline system and is regulated by FERC. The company must obtain FERC approval to construct the proposed facilities.
A separate notice regarding Transco’s application will be mailed to affected landowners and other stakeholders involved with the project. Questions on the proposed project should be directed to GrowthProject@Williams.com or by calling 888-275-9084.
A copy of Transco’s application is available for review at Newnan-Coweta Public Library, 25 Hospital Rd, Newnan, GA 30263. The application also may be obtained through FERC’s website at http://www.ferc.gov using the e-Library link. Enter the docket number CP23-194-000 in the docket number field to access the document. User assistance is available at customer@ ferc.gov or toll free at 866-208-3676 (TTY, call 202-502-8659). A pamphlet, An Interstate
Natural Gas Facility on My Land? What Do I Need To Know?, that provides information for landowners is also available on FERC’s website: https://www.ferc.gov/sites/default/files/2020-05/ whatdoineedtoknow.pdf
Any interested party may participate in the proceeding by making a filing with FERC by mail to: 12225 Wilkins Avenue, Rockville, Maryland 20852. Additional information regarding FERC’s regulations, policies or procedures is available on FERC’s website at http://www.ferc.gov or from FERC’s Office of External Affairs at 866-208-3372.