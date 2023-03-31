Review Rating: 8/10
Film Details:
Director: Jon S. Baird
Cast: Taron Egerton, Toby Jones, Oleg Stefan, Ayane Nagabuchi, Nikita Efremov, Roger Allam, and Anthony Boyle
MPAA Rating: R
Running Time: 1 hour, 58 minutes
Available on Apple TV+
Review:
Ever since “The Social Network” proved that business narratives could make for captivating cinema, stories chronicling the formation of a company and intricate contract negotiations have continued to be popular. The soon-to-be-released “Air” is a similar business procedural, and in May, we’ll see the movie “Blackberry” in theaters (it’s pretty good, by the way).
“Tetris” is a hugely entertaining addition to the growing corporate history subgenre. Fans of HBO’s “Succession” will likely embrace the boardroom shenanigans that highlight this engrossing tale of the origin of one of the most popular video games of all time.
This 1980s set film follows software engineer turned salesman Henk Rogers (Taron Egerton) and his efforts to procure the license rights to the addictive game involving the skillful arrangement of colorful falling blocks. But the inventor, Alexy Pajitnov (Nikita Efremov), lives behind the Iron Curtain, and Henk is forced to travel to Russia and negotiate with shadowy government forces.
After discovering the game at a trade show and licensing the rights, he realizes there could be a contractual issue. The unbridled growth of video game technology made it ripe for corruption. In the waning days of the Soviet Union, politicians in Russia understandably predicted the fall of the Wall and were scrambling to get a piece of the dwindling pie.
Software designer Pajitnov, a Russian citizen working for a bloated corporate government concern, invented something special in Tetris. But getting paid for his invention in the oppressive country proved almost impossible and incredibly dangerous.
What’s excellent about writer Noah Pink’s script is that he equally demonizes both corrupt governmental actors and their corporate counterparts with ruthless impunity. So, while we see unscrupulous Russian agents, we also see honorable participants in the system. Even Mikhail Gorbachev (Matthew Marsh) gets a favorable nod here.
But the drive that motivates Rogers throughout the film is infectious. He’s a determined salesman who has some integrity. And Egerton is marvelous in the role.
“Tetris” might be available on Apple’s TV+ streaming service, but it’s a worthy theatrical option. Like the upcoming “Air,” it tracks a business deal and puts what could have been a dry story through immersive cinematic paces.