Honored at a recent Rotary Club of Newnan luncheon were STAR Students and Teachers from all of Coweta County’s high schools. They included Central Christian School STAR Student Jonah Furukawa and STAR Teacher Regina Clayborne; East Coweta High School STAR Student Sebastian Mirabella III and STAR Teacher Marcus Stevens; Newnan High School STAR Student Jack Terrell and STAR Teacher Kristopher Akers; Northgate High School STAR Student Thomas Becker and STAR Teacher Jody Haynes; The Heritage School STAR Student Adam Richard and STAR Teacher Kristina Marchman; and Trinity Christian School STAR Student Victoria Taylor and STAR Teacher Quinsetta Forde.