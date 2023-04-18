04-19-2023 Northgate Soccer 010

Lady Viking Liv Zepp (No. 7) had a hat-trick in Northgate's second-round soccer victory over Union Grove.

 Photo by Aelise Gagliano

Last year, the Northgate Lady Vikings soccer club got hot at the right time.

They finished as a four-seed in their region and responded with back-to-back wins to crash the Elite-8 party before falling to Blessed Trinity.