Last year, the Northgate Lady Vikings soccer club got hot at the right time.
They finished as a four-seed in their region and responded with back-to-back wins to crash the Elite-8 party before falling to Blessed Trinity.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
The news you’re reading was written by a local reporter, one of several employed by The Newnan Times-Herald.
For more than 155 years, The Newnan Times-Herald has been Coweta County’s source for independent, local news. We are dedicated to providing readers with accurate and unbiased community journalism.
Our newspaper is an independent, locally owned business with employees who live and work in the Coweta County area.
We ask that you please support our mission by becoming a subscriber for only 22 cents a day.
There aren’t many things 22 cents will buy these days, but you can buy verified, quality journalism that aims to cover the issues that concern you the most.
If you’re already a print subscriber, simply register and log in. There is no extra fee.
If you experience any difficulty accessing our website, please contact us immediately and we’ll ensure you’re taken care of.
The Newnan Times-Herald is here for you. Can you be here for us?
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Last year, the Northgate Lady Vikings soccer club got hot at the right time.
They finished as a four-seed in their region and responded with back-to-back wins to crash the Elite-8 party before falling to Blessed Trinity.
They are back this year, albeit as a two-seed this season from Region 3-5A. On Monday night, the Lady Vikings traveled to McDonough and defeated the Region 2-5A champion Union Grove Lady Wolverines.
Liv Zepp recorded a hat-trick to fuel the Lady Vikings' offense and launch them into the third round of the Georgia High School Association state playoffs. They will host the Greater Atlanta Christian Lady Spartans (9-4-2) Monday, April 24, at Henry Seldon Field for the opportunity to advance to the Final-4.
In other girls soccer playoff action, the East Coweta Lady Indians fell to Harrison on Monday night 4-0 to conclude their season. They finished the year 10-4 and were Coweta Cup Champions.
The Trinity Christian girls (10-6-2) travel to Columbus on Wednesday to face the Shaw Lady Raiders (9-7-1) with an opportunity to advance to the third round.
This week, the boy's second-round playoff action includes Northgate traveling to Union Grove (12-4-2), while East Coweta will face Archer (9-8-1) on the pitch.