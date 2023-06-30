07-01-2023 Young Stars 010

Last week, the Young Stars Elite basketball team won the Hunger Games tournament at West Georgia.

 provided by Jennifer Deal

The Young Stars Elite girls basketball program won the Hunger Games Tournament last week at West Georgia.

Coached by Latrell Sewell, Alexis Malone and Leila Henderson, the team comprises local athletes in the eighth and ninth grades this upcoming school year. They have been together for three years.