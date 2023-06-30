The Young Stars Elite girls basketball program won the Hunger Games Tournament last week at West Georgia.
Coached by Latrell Sewell, Alexis Malone and Leila Henderson, the team comprises local athletes in the eighth and ninth grades this upcoming school year. They have been together for three years.
#1 Azhia Kendal Heard County High School
#22 Destiny Colquitt Newnan High School
#12 JaMyia George Newnan High School
#8 Thalia Canes East Coweta High School
#13 Marlei Seabrooks Lee Middle School
#23 Avari Cannon Trinity Christian High School
#25 Eva Sieving Blake Bass Middle School
#0 Abbie Major Newnan High School
#4 KaLyja Johnson Newnan High School
#3 Akyra Lewis Heard County High School
The MVPs of the tournament were Azhia Kendall and JaMyia George.