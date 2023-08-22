On paper, it did not seem like an enviable task. Head Coach Chip Walker broke in three new quarterbacks against a team that won a state championship in 2022. When it was over, the Cougars fell, but there was a lot to be excited about from the play of the newcomers.
After falling behind early, the Cougars offense needed a jolt of energy, and they got it from freshman Hayes Maginnis. On a third and nine from their own 21, Maginnis rolled to his left and then cut upfield for a 32-yard run and the Cougars’ initial first down.
A few moments later, Maginnis, wearing the same #7 jersey his brother Michael wore three seasons ago, found Jeremiah George across for the Cougars’ first 2023 touchdown. George broke a tackle at the 40-yard line and sprinted the rest of the way.
The Cougars’ passing game opened the ground attack, and a few moments later, Antevius Berry escaped for a 42-yard run to set up the next Cougars score.
The Cougars' other freshman quarterback, Brodie Campbell, got into the mix next. He found Gus Anderson for a 16-yard score. On the play, Campbell escaped the pass rush and threw against his body to an open Anderson in the back of the endzone.
A few moments later, the duo connected again, this time on an 81-yard touchdown pass when Anderson outraced the Patriots secondary to the end zone. Anderson was the star of the Cougars offense; he finished with five catches for 139 yards and two touchdowns.
For their part, the freshman quarterbacks combined for 200 yards passing and three touchdowns against a strong defense despite playing from behind the whole game.
The Cougars showed the grit that will sustain them all season; they recovered an onside kick late to keep their comeback alive, and they stopped the Sandy Creek offense on the last play from scoring a meaningless touchdown.
Those are pieces to build on, and there is little turnaround time. The Cougars will return to Drake Stadium on Friday night to face rival East Coweta.