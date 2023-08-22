On paper, it did not seem like an enviable task. Head Coach Chip Walker broke in three new quarterbacks against a team that won a state championship in 2022. When it was over, the Cougars fell, but there was a lot to be excited about from the play of the newcomers.

After falling behind early, the Cougars offense needed a jolt of energy, and they got it from freshman Hayes Maginnis. On a third and nine from their own 21, Maginnis rolled to his left and then cut upfield for a 32-yard run and the Cougars’ initial first down.