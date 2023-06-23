(Editor’s Note) – We from The Newnan Times-Herald are looking back at the high sports moments from the previous school year.
This week, we look back on the Trinity Christian Lions. The schedule includes:
Series 1 Newnan Cougars – June 14, 2023
Series 2 East Coweta Indians – June 17, 2023
Series 3 Northgate Vikings – June 21, 2023
Series 4 Trinity Christian Lions
Series 5 The Heritage School Hawks
Series 6 Central Christian Crusaders
The Trinity Christian Lions Year-End Review
FALL
It was ambitious, it was unprecedented, and in the end, it was a resounding success. The Trinity Christian Lions athletics program jumped from Class 1A-Private to Class 4A and acted as if they belonged from the start.
Things came together after the football team got off to a 0-2 start. They reeled off five consecutive wins, including a 3-0 slugfest against Starr's Mill and a season-defining 27-23 win over Whitewater on the road.
The Whitewater win was the epitome of Head Coach Kenny Dallas's football. Grit, determination, never giving up and constantly climbing a mountain.
The Lions trailed 23-7 with six minutes remaining and scored 20 unanswered points without the benefit of a turnover to win. The Lions were in a position to host a first-round playoff game until an upset by LaGrange moved them to third, and they had to travel to Wayne County, where they fell in the first round.
Head Coach Katey Rutherford's Lady Lion softball team also looked at home in their new region. They finished 7-5 in one of the most challenging regions in the state and qualified for the state playoffs.
The Lady Lions volleyball team snuck under the radar for most of the season but finished third in region play. But in the playoffs, they came into their own. They won three consecutive playoff matches over Hardaway, Hampton and North Hall to reach the final four.
In flag football, the Lady Lions excelled once again. Under Head Coach Kayla Freund, they finished the regular season 10-2 and knocked off the top team in the state, McDonough, in the first round of the playoffs.
WINTER
The Trinity Christian girls basketball team was right at home in 4-4A. They finished the regular season 20-5 and captured the region tournament with a dramatic win over Whitewater.
Head Coach Joe Daniels and the Lady Lions won two games in the state playoffs before falling to Holy Innocents in the Elite-8 round.
The boys team, under the guidance of Head Coach Will De la Cruz, also advanced to the state playoffs after they defeated Starr’s Mill in the region tournament. They traveled to Savannah for the first round against Benedictine.
SPRING
Girls Head Soccer Coach started the season with a young team and finished how they usually do, with a deep run in the playoffs. With the leadership of senior Olivia Osse, they finished fourth to qualify for the state playoffs.
They headed way down south to play Southeast Bulloch in the first round and after a long drive and weather delays, headed back to Sharpsburg with a 3-2 win.
They defeated Shaw the next week to advance to Elite-8 before falling to Lovett.
The boys soccer team, under first-year head coach Mike Townson, just missed the playoffs but made strides throughout the year to give their fans great optimism about the future.
Coach Freund led her Lady Lions lacrosse team to another 10-win season and a playoff berth. The program is consistently one of the best in the south metro area.
Under Head Coach J.P. Weaver, the track and field team had a solid contingent to represent the Lions at the state championship meet in Albany. Jackson Ross was the top boys and finished with a third place in the pole vault, while Bella Goode paced the girls’ team with a fourth place finish in the triple jump.
The baseball team boasted one of the top players in the state, senior Tai Peete. They had a fourth-place region finish to qualify for the playoffs but fell in a deciding Game Three in Jessup to Wayne County.
Peete signed to play college ball at Georgia Tech but is listening to see his position in the MLB draft in July.
SIGNATURE MOMENTS OF THE SEASON
There were two, and both were at Whitewater High School in Fayetteville, Georgia. The football team’s improbable comeback 27-23 win is a game that will be referred to for years to come when the Lions find themselves behind late in the game.
The other moment was the girls basketball region championship game against Fayette County. They also trailed late in that game but came back for a 46-44 win.
WHAT TO LOOK FORWARD TO
Junior SeAnna Johnson does it all. She plays two sports in the fall, softball and flag football; she started at guard for the basketball team in the winter and is on the soccer team in the spring.