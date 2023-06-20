(Editor’s Note) – We from The Newnan Times-Herald are looking back at the high sports moments from the previous school year.
This week, we look back on the Northgate Vikings. The schedule includes:
The Northgate Vikings Year-End Review
FALL
It had been six years since the Northgate Vikings football team won a playoff game and seven since they had a home playoff win.
But that all changed on Friday, November 12, when the Vikings made quick work of the Arabia Mountain Rams 38-14 at Henry Selden Field.
Evan Garrett rushed for 142 yards and scored three touchdowns, while quarterback Ishan Metts threw a scoring pass to Tyon Williams to pace the offense to the victory.
The Vikings fell on the road the following weekend against Dutchtown, but the season was a success. The bar had been raised for Northgate football, and the team took great optimism into the offseason.
The Lady Vikings softball team made another deep postseason run. Under the leadership of Head Coach Carleigh Baker, Northgate was not a heavy contender coming into the season. Graduation took two of the best pitchers that had ever worn a Lady Viking uniform in Oliva Cato and Kyra Aycock.
But the Lady Vikings were the little team that could. They finished the regular season with a record of 11-12 and third place in Region 3-5A. On top of that, there was a two-week break between their last regular season game and their first playoff game.
The Lady Vikings quickly shook off the rust of the layoff and won the Greenbrier regional as a three-seed to make a return trip to Columbus for the state playoffs.
Led by four seniors, Hannah Smith, Francesca Lumpp, Breigh Totten and Anna Baldwin, the Lady Vikings won two games at the state tournament to finish fourth overall.
The girls' flag football team made an equally impressive late run. They closed the regular season with four consecutive wins, all shutouts for the Lady Viking defense. They lost a heartbreaker in the playoffs, a 2-0 decision to Westside Macon.
The girls volleyball team also qualified for the state playoffs. They lost to Chamblee in the first round to close out the year.
WINTER
The 2022-23 season will go down as the time that Northgate came into their own in basketball. Under first-year Head Coach Alicia Sands, they went from four wins the previous year to 14.
In that total were wins over Newnan and East Coweta and a victory over Drew in the region tournament.
Meanwhile, the boys team shook off regular season close losses to win two games in the region tournament to earn the three seed. The Vikings made their first trip back to the state playoffs since playing Northside Columbus in the first round in 2013.
In the pool, the Northgate swim team took the 2023 Coweta Cup with a narrow victory over East Coweta. First-place finishers for the Vikings included Dakota Statham, Olivia Widdowson, Audrey Atwell and Hunter Statham.
SPRING
Head Soccer Coach Maurice Campbell saw both the boys and girls teams excel on the pitch. Both qualified for the state playoffs and the boys team captured the Coweta Cup.
The boys team won their first-round playoff match at home against Decatur, and the girls team won three games, all shutouts, to make it to the Final-4.
The Lady Vikings lost a heartbreaker, 1-0, to Greenbrier.
Vikings senior Corey Pennington broke the single-season scoring record for the boys' team with 29 goals and the career record of 51 in just two years.
In girls lacrosse, legendary local coach Robert Skinner returned to lead the Lady Vikings. He took a team that won five games the year before and won 12, including the Coweta Cup.
Once again, Greenbrier defeated a Northgate girls team in the playoffs. It was a 10-9 loss this time, but the season was still a huge success.
The boys team also felt a crushing playoff loss. After a grueling early schedule, the Vikings finished second in their area to host a playoff game. They fell to Evans 4-3 in double overtime.
The baseball team returned to the state playoffs for the first time since 2019. They played Decatur in the first round and earned a win in Game Two of a three-game series but could not pull out the deciding Game Three.
SIGNATURE MOMENT OF THE SEASON
In a season where the football team won a playoff game, the season's signature moment goes to the Lady Vikings softball team. With their season on the line, Northgate had a winner take all game to qualify for the state tournament.
Coach Carleigh Baker went to junior Addie Mease, who had yet to pitch many innings during the season. Mease threw a shutout in the Lady Vikings' 8-0 win to capture the regional and qualify for Columbus.
WHAT TO LOOK FORWARD TO
Senior running back Evan Garrett returns to lead the Vikings offense in football. Garrett, one of the top players in Coweta County, will compete to return Northgate to the state playoffs.