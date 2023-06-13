(Editor’s Note) — In the following six issues of The Newnan Times-Herald, we are taking the opportunity to look back at the high sports moments from the previous school year.
We start with the series with the Newnan Cougars. The schedule includes:
- Series 1 Newnan Cougars
- Series 2 East Coweta Indians
- Series 3 Northgate Vikings
- Series 4 Trinity Christian Lions
- Series 5 The Heritage School Hawks
- Series 6 Central Christian Crusaders
- The Newnan Cougars Year-End Review
FALL
It was a season of transition for the Newnan Cougars. They dropped from 7A to 6A, which may seem advantageous, but the region they moved into turned out to be more competitive than the one they left.
Head Coach Precious White and the Lady Cougars volleyball team came into the season loaded and did not disappoint. The Lady Cougars were perfect in their new region and continued a region-winning streak of 25 matches. The last time they lost a region match was Oct. 13, 2018.
After sweeping through the region tournament, the Lady Cougars fell in the second round of the state playoffs.
In softball, Head Coach Carrie Gilmore saw her team win 20 games for the first time since the 2018 season, including their first victory over East Coweta on the softball diamond.
The game was dramatic; East Coweta scored two in the top of the seventh, by Gabi Espy had one of the top moments of the 2022-23 school year with a walk-off home run.
The Cougar cross-country teams had a clean sweep at the County Championships. It was the first time they had won the overall championship since 2018.
At Drake Stadium, the football team recovered from a rough start to the season to finish 3-2 in their last five games and just missed a playoff spot. They played their best game at the end of the year when they defeated New Manchester 31-6 to send momentum into their offseason program.
The Lady Cougar flag football team finished with four wins, including back-to-back victories over Starr’s Mill and Fayette County in the middle of their season.
WINTER
In boys basketball, Head Coach Trent Gatzemeyer continued to get the most out of his team in the ultra-competitive region 5-6A. Once again, they finished with a record over .500 and came just an eyelash away from making the state playoffs.
The theme of their season was close games. Of their 14 wins, five were by two points or less. Another strong statement about the program is that five players signed to move on to play basketball at the next level.
The Newnan wrestling team continued its level of excellence. Their accomplishments included a Coweta County Championship with nine individual champions, second place at South Metro, Area Duals Championship, State Duals Sectional Championship, Elite 8 Duals appearance (top 6 finish), Area Traditional Championship (sixth consecutive area traditional title), 13 sectional qualifiers, five state qualifiers and one State placer.
The Newnan Gymcats also won the gymnastics county championship, their third in a row, and finished sixth in the state.
SPRING
The boys tennis team captured a regional championship and made it to the second round of the state playoffs. The Lady Cougars finished third and qualified for the state playoffs.
Head Coach Marc Gilmore saw his baseball team miss out on their second consecutive region championship when they lost out in a tiebreaker for the title. The Cougars advanced to the second round of the state playoffs.
One of the scariest moments for Newnan this past year was an injury to baseball player Kage Bossman, who was hurt in the Cougars game against East Coweta. Bossman returned at the end of the season for one of the year's best stories.
Head Coach Jake Oldham has the Lady Cougar lacrosse team in contention throughout the year and had a chance at hosting a first-round playoff match before falling to Northgate. The Lady Cougars almost doubled their win total of the prior year and finished 11-7-1.
Both Cougars soccer teams advanced to the state playoffs and in golf,
Both the girls and boys teams finished tenth in the state. Freshman AJ Salierno had an strong finish at a state, where he tied for seventh.
SIGNATURE MOMENT OF THE SEASON
The signature moment was undoubtedly the Espy walk-off that propelled the Lady Cougars to win over East Coweta. It was the first time Newnan had beaten East Coweta since October 2018.
WHAT TO LOOK FORWARD TO
We stay in softball; the upcoming season will showcase senior Maddie Veal as one of the best all-around softball players in the state.