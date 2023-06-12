Every professional sport has them.
In baseball, there was Brian Anderson injuring himself by testing the heat of a hotel iron by pressing it against his job, Vince Coleman getting wrapped up in the automatic tarp as it covered the field, and the rapid transformation of Barry Bonds into the Incredible Hulk.
In basketball, there was Gilbert Arenas and Javaris Crittendon pulling guns on each other in the locker room, the Portland Trail Blazers selecting Sam Bowie rather than Michael Jordan in the 1984 draft, and anything and everything Dennis Rodman has ever done off the court.
In football, there was Eugene Robinson getting arrested for soliciting a prostitute the night before the biggest game of his career (yes, the Super Bowl), Plaxibo Burress inexplicably shooting himself in the leg, and pretty much anything and everything Antonio Brown has ever done – on or off the field.
What are they? More than a couple generations ago they were known as “you got some ’splainin’ to do” moments, a reference to what husband Ricky Ricardo said to his wife Lucy after doing something – well, something stupid.
Today, they’re just called WTFs. They’re one of the many reasons – greed, of course, will always be at the top of the list – that I gave up on professional sports almost 30 years ago.
That is, all professional sports except for one. That sport is golf, that’s always been known for its honor and decorum – except for that one time John Daly passed out in a Hooters.
That changed when golf joined the ranks of football, baseball and basketball with the ultimate WTF moment: PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan announcing that the PGA would merge with LIV, the golf outfit backed by Saudi Arabian money.
Yes, LIV, the organization that provided Phil Mickelson with a $200 million signing bonus to lure him away from the PGA. Meanwhile, Tiger Woods proudly stood by the PGA, turning down an LIV signing bonus rumored to be as much as four times the size of Mickelson’s. Other notables pledging loyalty to the PGA and turning down sizable LIV signing bonuses include Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama and Jon Rahm. Gee, if they only knew what was coming.
With Monahan’s stunning announcement, those pledges of loyalty were thrown back in the players’ faces. This is the same Jay Monahan who, as recently as last year, pledged 'as long as I'm commissioner of the PGA Tour, no player that took LIV money will ever play the PGA Tour again.’
Never say never, Mr. Commissioner. You should know better.
But wait, it gets worse. PGA players, most of them playing in a tournament in a different country (Canada) when the merge was announced, learned about it on their cell phones, either by reading it in a text or getting a call from someone who knew about the merger before they did. The players themselves had no say in the matter – because they were never asked. In fact, they had no idea what was coming down the fairway. I imagine that’s how a former Defense Secretary and Secretary of State must have felt when they found out they were getting fired via a tweet by a former president. But I digress.
At least Monahan accepted the fact that people would be calling him a hypocrite. I’ll take it one syllable further and call him what he really is: a mercenary.
LIV golf for me has always been a hard pass. Heck, they play team golf and it’s televised on a network that, until now, has never covered sports. (The CW. That is not a typo.)
So, just like Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, and Michael Kim – Kim, who tweeted, “Very curious how many people knew this deal was happening. About 5-7 people? Player run organization, right?” – I’ll stick with the PGA tour.
At least as long as it’s still the PGA as I know it now. However, on the path it appears to be heading, that may very well change. Maybe it already has.
There’s still a ray of hope that things will remain status quo. After all, Monahan’s days are numbered. That you can count on. (Pun unintentional, but it is what it is.) Things could still take a dramatic change for the best.
Maybe before he goes, Monahan will listen to his conscience and tell LIV the merger is out of bounds. Or perhaps the new Commissioner will reward the players loyal to the PGA and tell Saudi Arabia what they can do with their dirty money (stuff it up their sand trap).
Time will tell, I guess.
But until that time is here, get out the popcorn.
There should be plenty of fireworks.
***
Postscript: One day after the merger was announced, Rory McIlroy, arguably the most vocal and outspoken PGA player in his opposition to LIV, said it “was good for the game of professional golf.” He later added this: “at the end of the day money talks and you’d rather have them (LIV, Saudi Arabia, $) as a partner.”
WTF, Rory? You got some ’splainin’ to do.
