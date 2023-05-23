Winners win, no matter what level they play. Anniston Wright was a winner at East Coweta High School; she played on two state championship teams. Now in Dahlonega, Wright continues to win with North Georgia.

Wright is a sophomore pitcher for the North Georgia Nighthawks, who are under the leadership of Head Coach Mike Davenport. The Nighthawks qualified for the Division II Women’s College World Series that begins Thursday in Chattanooga, Tennessee.