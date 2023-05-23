Winners win, no matter what level they play. Anniston Wright was a winner at East Coweta High School; she played on two state championship teams. Now in Dahlonega, Wright continues to win with North Georgia.
Wright is a sophomore pitcher for the North Georgia Nighthawks, who are under the leadership of Head Coach Mike Davenport. The Nighthawks qualified for the Division II Women’s College World Series that begins Thursday in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Wright played an integral part in the Nighthawks getting to this point with the overall #3 seed in the tournament. North Georgia entered the Peach Belt Conference tournament at the end of April and a record of 48-5 and the #2 ranking in the nation.
They uncharacteristically lost the tournament opener to USC Aiken and played with their backs against the wall the rest of the way. The Nighthawks returned the next day with Wright in the circle, and she pitched her best game in college to date.
Against Georgia College and State University, Wright pitched a three-hitter and only allowed one run in North Georgia's 7-1 win. Since then, North Georgia has reeled off ten straight wins, won their eighth consecutive Peach Belt championship, and won a regional and a super-regional.
Wright was named the Nighthawk of the Week for her effort in the win against Georgia College and State University.
The Nighthawks open the championship tournament on Thursday evening at 6:30 against the East Stroudsburg University Warriors (43-17). The championship best-of-three series will start on Tuesday, May 30.
Wright finished her East Coweta career with a record of 32-2 and back-to-back state championships in 2017 and 2018.