A survey of all the little league parks of Coweta County will reveal all players’ dream of playing major league baseball. To make it all the way, the players graduate from the ranks of little league to high school and travel ball, and then on to college and the minor leagues to complete the big-league journey.

2007 Northgate graduate Will Smith made that journey. After a year at Gulf Coast Community College, Smith was drafted in 2008 by the Los Angeles Angels. He worked his way up the minor leagues before making his professional debut with the Kansas City Royals on May 23, 2012.