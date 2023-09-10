They beat them at their own game.
The Sandy Creek Patriots, defending state champions from Class 3A, win by imposing their will at the line of scrimmage and running the ball.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
We’re here for you. Are you here for us? We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
The news you’re reading was written by a local reporter, one of several employed by The Newnan Times-Herald.
For more than 155 years, The Newnan Times-Herald has been Coweta County’s source for independent, local news. We are dedicated to providing readers with accurate and unbiased community journalism.
Our newspaper is an independent, locally owned business with employees who live and work in the Coweta County area.
We ask that you please support our mission by becoming a subscriber for only 22 cents a day.
There aren’t many things 22 cents will buy these days, but you can buy verified, quality journalism that aims to cover the issues that concern you the most.
If you’re already a print subscriber, simply register and log in. There is no extra fee.
If you experience any difficulty accessing our website, please contact us immediately and we’ll ensure you’re taken care of.
The Newnan Times-Herald is here for you. Can you be here for us?
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
They beat them at their own game.
The Sandy Creek Patriots, defending state champions from Class 3A, win by imposing their will at the line of scrimmage and running the ball.
The East Coweta Indians turned the tables on them Friday night at Garland Shoemake Memorial Stadium and defeated the Patriots 31-14.
When the season started, there were a lot of questions about the Indians. Who would step up at quarterback and catch passes from the new quarterback? In typical fashion for a John Small-coached team, the Indians have emphatically answered those questions with pride and passion. They love their teammates, and they continue to get better each time out.
The win improved the Indians to 4-0 for the second time in the past seven years. Coach Small's 2021 team started the season 5-0.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Indians scored 21 unanswered points for the lead at halftime. Quarterback Cohen Peeples scored four minutes into the second quarter, and a few moments later, Dionte Jones took a Peeples handoff from the 2-yard line and outraced the entire Patriot defense.
The Indians scored with just seconds remaining in the half on a 33-yard pass from Peeples to Deshun Horsley.
Sandy Creek owned the third quarter; they scored on touchdowns by Kyshon Kenney and Amari Latimer to pull within one possession. That was as close as they would get.
Brock Beldon kicked a 26-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter, and Peeples and Horsley connected again to close the game out with the 17-point victory.
The Indians finished with 249 yards rushing, including 137 yards for Jones and 110 from Dural Thompson. Peeples threw for 158 yards, with Seth Gritton as his top target with four catches for 92 yards.
On defense, sophomore Dylan Holston had an interception, Malachi Dugger had two tackles for loss, and Austin Arrington registered a sack.
Next week, the Indians will play an undefeated opponent for the second consecutive week. They will travel way down south to face the Lowndes County Vikings.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.