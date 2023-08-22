Week Two Football Previews

East Coweta at Newnan
When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Drake Stadium, Newnan
Records, rankings: East Coweta (1-0), Newnan (0-1)
Last meeting: East Coweta beat Newnan, 38-17, last year at Garland Shoemake Memorial Stadium.
Things to know: The East Coweta Indians return to Drake Stadium for the second consecutive week; they played Starr's Mill in the Coweta-Fayette Classic on Saturday. It is the first time the Indians have played back-to-back games at Drake Stadium since November 1989, when they faced Palmetto and Mt. Zion in consecutive weeks. Drake Stadium was East Coweta's home away from home for two years (1988 and 1989), while Garland Shoemake Memorial Stadium was under construction. Both teams started the season with inexperience at the quarterback position, but East Coweta's Cohen Peeples and Newnan's Hayes Maginnis, Jeb Bagget and Brodie Campbell all got reps in their openers. The Indians have won the last four games in the series. The winner gets to keep the Brantley-Knott Jug for the next 12 months. The jug was left on the field after the 2013 game between the two schools, so the prized cylinder is now the annual trophy.
Northgate at Starr's Mill
When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Panther Stadium, Fayetteville, Georgia
Records, rankings: Northgate (1-0), Starr's Mill (0-1)
Last meeting: Starr's Mill won last year at Henry Seldon Field 19-0.
Things to know: Both teams competed in the Coweta-Fayette Classic last week at Drake Stadium and only have six days to prepare. The Vikings are attempting to go 2-0 for the first time since 2016 in Head Coach Tommy Wilburn's last season. The Panthers have shut out the Vikings in their previous four meetings; they have not scored against Starr's Mill since the last time they defeated them in 2018, 31-29. That was also the previous time Northgate won at Starr's Mill. Against East Coweta, Starr's Mill quarterback Logan Inagawa rushed for 102 yards and passed for 98 yards. Special teams were a concern for Starr's Mill in week one; they had a 14-yard punt that led to an East Coweta touchdown and allowed a kickoff return for a touchdown. Panther Head Coach Chad Phillips won five consecutive region championships from 2016 through 2020. With the addition of quarterback Dylan Barber to the mix on offense, the Vikings have moved Colin Meehan to wide receiver.
Fellowship Christian at Trinity Christian
When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Trinity Christian Stadium
Records, rankings: Fellowship Christian (1-0), Trinity Christian (0-1)
Last meeting: The Fellowship Christian Paladins defeated Trinity Christian 23-19.
Things to know: The roots of the Trinity Christians 2021 state championship team came to life in the 2020 playoffs when a seventh-ranked Lions team ran roughshod over the third-ranked Paladins. The Lions won a surprisingly easy 41-27 contest that built their momentum to the state championship game. Paladins Head Coach Tim McFarlin left after two years at the helm to take the Director of High School Relations at Georgia Tech. John Thompson, the former defensive coordinator under McFarlin, took over the top spot. Coach Thompson's resume is solid, including defensive coordinator stops at Arkansas, Florida, South Carolina and Ole Miss. In their opening win against Mount Pisgah Christian, the Paladins got 214 rushing yards from CJ Givers to win 38-3. Last year, the Lion's defense held Givers in check, only allowing him 45 yards rushing on 19 carries. An effort like that this year will go a long way toward Trinity Christian getting this first win of the season.
The Heritage School at Chambers Academy
When, where: 8 p.m. Friday, Torbert-Allen Field in Lafayette, Alabama.
Records, rankings: Heritage (0-0), Chambers Academy (0-1)
Last meeting: First meeting between the two schools
Things to know: When there was a cancellation on the Heritage football calendar, Head Coach Jake Copeland went looking for an opponent and found a quality program for the Hawks opener. The Chambers Academy Rebels are under the leadership of Head Coach Jason Allen, who has been at the school for three stints for 19 years. The Rebels lost in the second round of the AISA state playoffs last year, like the Hawks. The Rebels are a run-heavy team, but Coach Allen shared in a preseason interview that 2023 seeks to be a more balanced offense. They lost their opener to the 2022 defending state champions Lee Scott Academy 14-6 but have a history of improving as the season progresses. The Rebels' strength in the opener was their defensive front, which caused multiple matchup issues. The Hawks will start the season with a new quarterback for the fifth consecutive season. Senior Thomas Scoggins, who had over 700 receiving yards, will be the starter for the 2023 season.
Central Christian at Vidalia Heritage Academy
When, where: 7:30 p.m. at Vidalia Heritage Academy Field
Records, rankings: First game for both teams
Last meeting: Vidalia Heritage defeated Central Christian 38-20 in Sharpsburg.
Things to know: The Joey Farlow era begins for the second time in school history as the Central Christian Crusaders head south to face the Vidalia Heritage Eagles. Both teams compete in the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools Eight-Man division. Coach Farlow took the program to eight-man prominence, leading to a state and national championship. The Eagles finished 9-2 last year and won a playoff game over Fideles Christian. The Crusaders have their deepest roster in two years and have talent at all skill positions; it will be up to Coach Farlow to develop an offensive and defensive front to determine how far they go this year.