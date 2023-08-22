Week Two Football Previews

Former East Coweta running back Jayden Bolton (No. 2) with the Brantley-Knott Jug after the Indians win in the 2020 game. It is time for the rivalry game again this Friday, along with a full slate of high school action.

East Coweta at Newnan 

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Drake Stadium, Newnan