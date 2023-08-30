Hillgrove Hawks at East Coweta Indians
When, where: Friday Night, 8 p.m. at Garland Shoemake Memorial Stadium
Records, rankings: Hillgrove (0-2) East Coweta (2-0)
Last meeting: East Coweta won 55-21
Things to know: After playing back-to-back games at Newnan's Drake Stadium, the Indians play at their home stadium for the first time in 2023. The Indians last regular season game at home was a 17-14 win over Pebblebrook last November. In the game between the two teams last year, the sophomore Hillgrove quarterback Toryn Wilkins threw for 191 yards and two touchdowns. East Coweta Head Coach John Small has defeated Hillgrove twice, last season and also in 2016 when he was the head coach at South Gwinnett. Although the Hawks have only played high school football since 2006, they have an impressive list of former players, including NFL players Kenyan Drake, Evan Engram and Myles Murphy, who was drafted in the first round of the 2023 draft.
Villa Rica Wildcats at Northgate Vikings
When, where: Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Henry Seldon Field
Records, rankings: Villa Rica (0-1) Northgate (2-0)
Last meeting: Northgate traveled to Villa Rica in 2022 and lost 29-17.
Things to know: This will be the eighth meeting between the two schools, with Villa Rica holding a 4-3 advantage to date. Villa Rica is under the leadership of first-year head coach Austin Barron, who replaced his father Tim, who retired this past spring. Austin was a 2017 graduate from Heard County High School, where he was an all-state safety. He then went on to play at West Georgia. Consistency has not been a strong suit for the Carroll County school. Over the past eight seasons, including 2023, they have had six head coaches. The Wildcats lost their opener last week against Hebron Christian. They held a 6-0 lead at halftime, but Hebron Christian scored 13 unanswered second half points to pull out the 13-6 win. The Wildcats offense is led by junior, dual-purpose quarterback Zhay'lyn Bell.
Mary Persons Bulldogs at Trinity Christian Lions
When, where: 7:30 p.m. at Trinity Christian Stadium
Records, rankings: Mary Persons (1-1), Trinity Christian (1-1)
Last meeting: Trinity Christian traveled to Forsyth, Georgia to defeat Mary Persons 31-20.
Things to know: After winning their opener in the Macon Touchdown Classic against Northeast Macon, the Mary Persons Bulldogs lost last Friday to the Spalding County Jaguars, 28-20. Their best player, running back Duke Watson, a Louisville commit, did not play in the game. The matchup features two former state champions, Trinity Christian in 2021 and Mary Persons in 1980. Last year, the Lions traveled to Forsyth, Georgia, to face Mary Persons, and were slightly on the ropes in the third quarter but took control of the game to pull out the victory. It is just the third time that Mary Persons has played in Coweta County; they faced East Coweta in 1991 at Garland Shoemake Memorial Stadium in 1991, and then played Newnan at Drake Stadium in 2021. Mary Persons Head Coach Brian Nelson is two wins shy of 100 career wins.
The Heritage School Hawks at Kendrick Cherokees
When, where: 7 pm Friday at Kinnett Stadium in Columbus, Georgia
Records, rankings: Kendrick (0-2) Heritage (0-1)
Last meeting: Heritage defeated Kendrick last year 50-0 at home.
Things to know: The 2023 Cherokees are long removed from the 1991 co-state championship team. They tied the Lakeside, Atlanta 14-14 in the championship game. They have only won five games over the last eight seasons. The current principal of Maggie Brown Middle School, Ahmand Tinker, was the Kendrick head coach for five seasons (2003 to 2007). Current University of Georgia running backs coach Dell McGee is a 1990 graduate and went on to play at Auburn after he graduated. In the Hawks’ win over Kendrick last year, junior Thomas Scroggins caught two passes for 14 yards. He has moved to quarterback and will lead the 2023 Hawks offense.
Unity Christian Lions at Central Christian Crusaders
When, where: 7:30 p.m. at Roy G. Davis Stadium at Scott Thompson Field
Records, rankings: Unity Christian (0-2) Central Christian (0-1)
Last meeting: In 2017, the Crusaders defeated Unity Christian on the road in Rome, Georgia, 52-48.
Things to know: Unity Christian went undefeated and advanced all the way to the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools State Championship game last year but fell to Sherwood Christian 40-36. The Lions are under the leadership of Head Coach David Humphreys, who has extensive high school, college and professional experience. In 2014, he took the Rome Wolves to a 12-1 season before losing to Warner Robins in the quarterfinals of the state playoffs. The Lions are all power; they line 6-foot, 215-pound tight end Kyler Williams at quarterback. He is a load to bring down, so the Crusaders will need to gang tackle him and not let him get extra yardage.