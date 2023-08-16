Friday, August 18, 2023 – 7:30 pm
Trinity Christian Lions at Woodward Academy War Eagles
Woodward Academy at a Glance
Region 3-6A 2022 Record 11-2 Lost in the third round of the state playoffs Region Record 7-0 Region Champs
Series History Woodward won last year in the first meeting between the two schools.
Head Coach John Hunt
2022 Result Woodward Academy won 37-19
The Lions start the season with a challenging road game in College Park against Woodward Academy. The War Eagles won a region championship in 2022 and made a deep run in the playoffs. They expect to do the same in 2023.
The War Eagles Head Coach John Hunt has a big-time football coaching and playing career. As a player, he was a two-year starter on the offensive line for the Florida Gators and then played professionally for the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
His coaching stops include the offensive line coach at Florida and South Carolina and with the Washington Redskins. He has been at Woodward since 2011 and has a record of 119-33; the War Eagles have been to the playoffs every year since his arrival.
The Lions will try to run the ball behind Bakari Hamilton and Phoenix Moss and work on melding their new quarterback into the offense. Looking to replace last year's starter, Henry Brodnax, is Ronnie Frere and Jayden Jackman.
Saturday, August 19, 2023, 4 pm
Whitewater Wildcats vs. Northgate Vikings – Coweta/Fayette Classic
Drake Stadium
Whitewater Wildcats at a Glance
Region 2-4A 2022 Record 8-3 Region 5-2
Series History Whitewater has won nine of 11 meetings.
Head Coach Chad Frazier
2022 Result Whitewater defeated Northgate in the Coweta/Fayette Classic 27-14
Northgate opens the 2023 campaign looking to get back to the playoffs for the second year in a row, and that road starts Saturday at Drake Stadium against Whitewater.
The Wildcats took a 27-0 lead into the fourth quarter last year when the Vikings started a rally. They scored 14 unanswered points before failing to convert a fourth downplay late in the game, allowing the Wildcats to run out the clock.
The Wildcats lost a lot from last year to graduation but have stars in Corey Richardson and Johnathan Navakas.
The Vikings showed a lot of offensive firepower in their scrimmage last week against Fayette County. They moved up and down the field multiple times in the three periods that played.
Northgate’s Mike McDonald and Whitewater Head Coach Chad Frazier have something in common, they both started their high school coaching career at Union Grove High School in McDonough.
Saturday, August 19, 2023, 12:30 pm
Starr's Mill Panthers vs. East Coweta Indians – Coweta/Fayette Classic
Drake Stadium
Starr’s Mill at a Glance
Region 4-4A 2022 Record 7-3 Region 4-3
Series History East Coweta has won four of seven meetings.
Head Coach Chad Phillips
2022 Result Starr’s Mill defeated East Coweta 27-17 in the Coweta/Fayette Classic
Last season, the Panthers saw their string of eight years in a row in the playoffs end. Their style of offense, built around option football, is hard to defend against because so few teams utilize it today.
Dorsey Benefield will run the ball out of multiple formations, and quarterback Logan Minagawa has skills in running and passing.
The Indians will unveil their new quarterbacks, Cohen Peeples and Andrew Shoch, who will be operating behind a massive offensive line. The East Coweta defense can run sideline-to-sideline and should be able to keep the Panther running game from big plays.
In the 2022 Coweta/Fayette Classic at Starr’s Mill, some early turnovers hampered the Indian's attack, and they dropped the contest 27-17.
East Coweta’s last win against Starr’s Mill was in the 2020 classic when quarterback Danny Shoch directed a touchdown drive in overtime to take the lead and then saw his defense stop a two-point conversion for the victory.
Saturday, August 19, 2023, 7:30 pm
Sandy Creek Patriots at Newnan Cougars – Coweta/Fayette Classic
Drake Stadium
Sandy Creek at a Glance
Region 5-3A 2022 Record 13-2 State Champion Region Record 2-1
Series History Newnan has one win in seven tries against Sandy Creek
Head Coach Darius Smiley – first season
2022 Result Sandy Creek defeated Newnan 38-27 in the Coweta/Fayette Classic
The Patriots put all the pieces together last season and defeated Cedar Grove for the 2022 Class 3A state championship. It was their fourth title in school history, while current Newnan Head Coach Chip Walker won the others.
After the championship, Head Coach Brett Garvin retired, and Coach Darius Smiley was brought in.
Coach Smiley had just completed a rebuild of the Central Carrollton program and got them into the second round of the playoffs.
Newnan only has one win in their history against Sandy Creek. In 2020, the Cougars went to Sandy Creek and won 28-6 in a game that included a halfback pass from Bryson Moss to Joshua Harris.