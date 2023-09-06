Week Four Football Previews

Sandy Creek Patriots at East Coweta Indians
When, where: Friday Night, 8 p.m. at Garland Shoemake Memorial Stadium
Records, rankings: Sandy Creek (3-0), East Coweta (3-0)
Last meeting: East Coweta won 23-20 in overtime.
Things to know: Sandy Creek won the 2022 Class 3A State Championship with a 21-17 win over Cedar Grove; it was their fourth state championship in school history. After the game, longtime head Coach Mike Garvin retired. Former Central Carrollton Head Coach Darius Smiley and the Patriots have not missed a beat. Their offense has averaged 41.3 points per game in their three wins; their sophomore running back Amari Latimer has 477 rushing yards, and quarterback Dalen Person has 414. East Coweta was the only team from Sandy Creek's 2022 schedule that the Patriots did not beat. The two teams played a two-overtime classic game in 2009. The 5th-ranked Patriots scored a touchdown in the second Overtime, but the Indians blocked the extra point for a 28-27 win. It was announced the game would be the Georgia Public Broadcasting Web Game of the Week.
Hardaway Golden Hawks at Newnan Cougars
When, where: Friday night, 7:30 p.m. at Drake Stadium
Records, rankings: Newnan (0-2), Hardaway (0-3)
Last meeting: Newnan won 49-7 at Drake Stadium.
Things to know: Hardaway is under the leadership of first-year Head Coach Ryan McKenzie; he took Chattahoochee County to the playoffs last year before losing to Johnson County. The two teams have met three times previously, and Newnan has won all three. The Golden Hawks were last in the state playoffs in 2021, when they lost to Perry in the first round, 31-12. Current University of Georgia sophomore defensive lineman Mykel Williams was a 2022 graduate of Hardaway. The Hawks go with a freshman at quarterback; Bobby Gary is getting on-the-job training, but the lanky right-hander has a strong arm and can sling the ball from sideline to sideline. In their game last season, Hawks junior quarterback Darnell Brooks ran for their only touchdown. He transferred to nearby Northside-Columbus for his senior season. Starting Cougar running back Antevius Berry led a balanced Cougar rushing attack with 41 yards rushing on three carries.
Mount Zion Eagles at The Heritage School Hawks
When, where: Friday night, 7:30 p.m. at The Heritage School
Records, rankings: Mount Zion (2-0) The Heritage School (0-2)
Last meeting: Mount Zion defeated Heritage 26-14 in 2021.
Things to know: After playing in the Columbus area for two weeks, the Hawks open their 2023 home schedule against a familiar foe, the Mount Zion Eagles. The Hawks played a home-and-home series with the Eagles in 2020 and 2021 when Heritage was a member of the Georgia High School Association. Eagles Head Coach Brad Gordon is in his seventh season and has a record of 70-16. The Eagles have a bevy of skill position players, led by backs Sherrod Montgomery and Carlos Montgomery and wide receiver Jerry Terrell. Add to the mix a tall freshman quarterback in Knox Israel, and you have an explosive offense that can put points on the board quickly. Coach Gordon reorganized his coaching staff during the offseason, and he is now in charge of the defense. The Eagles have been to the playoffs in eight of the last nine seasons.
Northgate Vikings at Griffin Bears
When, where: Friday night 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium in Griffin
Records, rankings: Griffin (0-3), Northgate (2-1)
Last meeting: Northgate had a 33-28 comeback win at Henry Seldon Field.
Things to know: Last year's win by the Vikings was their first in five tries against the Bears. After trailing most of the game, Northgate took a late lead on a touchdown pass from Ishan Metts to tight end Matthew McDonald to seal the victory. The Bears hired former Dutchtown Head Coach Clifford Feld in the offseason; Coach Feld won 43 games in five seasons at the Henry County School and made it to the quarterfinals in back-to-back seasons. It is the second year in a row the Bears started the season 3-0, the first time that has happened in school history. Griffin lost to Whitewater last week 34-6, while Northgate defeated Whitewater in their opener in the Coweta/Fayette Classic, 31-18. Northgate Head Coach Mike McDonald is three wins away from career win #100. The Bears were shut out in their first two games this year and got their first points of the season against Whitewater.
Hearts Academy Panthers at Central Christian Crusaders
When, where: Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Roy G. Davis at Scott Thompson Field
Records, rankings: Hearts Academy (0-2) Central Christian (1-1)
Last meeting: Central Christian defeated Hearts Academy 32-0 in 2017.
Things to know: After winning only three games in the four seasons between 2018 and 2021, the Panthers won four last year under Head Coach Stephen Long. Hearts Academy lost last week to New Creation Christian Academy 22-6. Senior quarterback Jacob Wright leads the Panthers. After a challenging loss to Vidalia Heritage in their first game, the Crusaders put the pieces into place in the second half against Unity Christian in their 44-36 win. Hearts Academy is in Powder Springs, Georgia.