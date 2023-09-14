Week Five Football Previews

East Coweta Indians at Lowndes Vikings
When, where: Friday 7:30 p.m. at Martin Stadium in Valdosta, Georgia
Records, rankings: East Coweta (3-0), Lowndes (3-0)
Last meeting: East Coweta won last year 49-34 in an offensive explosion at Garland Shoemake Memorial Stadium.
Things to know: After winning ten or more games for six consecutive seasons, the Vikings fell to five wins last year under first-year Head Coach Zach Grage. That disappointment led to a new coach for the 2023 season, Adam Carter, who came from Grayson. The Indians faced Coach Carter in the first round of the state playoffs in 2021. While the Vikings are undefeated, they have yet to play a team from Georgia. They have beaten Christ School from North Carolina, Gadsden County from Florida and Rock Creek Christian in Maryland. In their game last year, Lowndes quarterback Marvis Parish threw for three touchdowns as a sophomore against the Indians' defense as a sophomore. He is back as the starter this year.
Newnan Cougars at Paulding County Patriots
When, where: Friday 7:30 p.m. at Paulding County's Dave Hardin Stadium
Records, rankings: Newnan (1-2), Paulding County (0-4)
Last meeting: Last year, Paulding County won 32-25 at Drake Stadium.
Things to know: When everything shook out in Region 5-6A, the Patriots finished one game ahead of the Cougars and qualified for the state playoffs, where they lost 49-0 to Rome. The Patriots had a coaching change after the 2022 season, which almost comes full circle back to Cougars Head Football Coach Chip Walker. Coach Walker left Sandy Creek after the 2016 season to go to Newnan. Assistant coach Brett Garvin replaced him. Coach Garvin retired this past season and was replaced by former Central Carrollton Coach Darius Smiley. When Central Carrollton needed a new coach, they tabbed Umbrah Brown, who took Paulding County to the state playoffs last year. To replace Brown, the Patriots hired former South Paulding Coach Eric Robinson. The Patriots are young; they have a freshman quarterback, Nemo Watson, and a sophomore running back, Andre Gianopoulos.
Cross Keys Indians at The Heritage School Hawks
When, where: Friday 7:30 p.m. at The Heritage School
Records, rankings: Heritage (0-3), Cross Keys (0-4)
Last meeting: The Hawks won last year 51-0.
Things to know: Cross Keys has played varsity football since 1958, but during that span, they have only had four winning seasons, and they have never been to a playoff game. Their best team was the 1994 edition that went 8-2 and featured future Georgia Tech star and NFL player Jesse Tarplin. The Indians have only won one game in their last 51, a 28-7 victory over Notre Dame Academy in 2020. The Indians offense is built around quarterback Gustavo Martinez, who had 124 yards rushing on 15 carries in a game earlier this season against Rock Springs Academy. Running back Luis Hernandez leads the team with 182 rushing yards. Cross Keys is located in Dekalb County, in the city of Brookhaven. Sophomore linebacker Johnathan Garcia is their top tackler on defense.
Central Carrollton Lions at Northgate Vikings
When, where: Friday 7:30 pm, Henry Seldon Stadium
Records, rankings: Northgate (3-1), Central Carrollton (4-0)
Last meeting: Central Carrollton won 27-17.
Things to know: The Central Carrollton Lions probably have one of the best players the Northgate Vikings will face this season in running back Jonaz Walton. The sophomore rushed for over 1,600 yards as a freshman and is ranked the 27th-best player in the country from the 2026 class. In the Lions 40-21 win over McIntosh last week, Walton had over 150 yards and three touchdowns. In their game last year, the Vikings defense did their job against Walton, holding him to just 45 yards on nine carries. Central Carrollton has been a hotbed for producing successful coaches. Current Westlake coach and Newnan alumni Rico Zackery was at the helm from 2013 through 2015, and current Sandy Creek Head Coach Darius Smiley was the Lions Leader from 2017 to 2022.
Riverdale Raiders at Trinity Christian Lions
When, where: Friday night, 7:30 pm Trinity Christian Stadium
Records, rankings: Trinity Christian (1-2), Riverdale (0-4)
Last meeting: Trinity Christian won last year 20-15.
Things to know: The Lions look to rebound from their last-second loss to Mary Persons two weeks ago; they enjoyed an off week and are hungry to return to action. The Raiders have lost their first four games of the year under new Head Coach Duece Roberson, who replaced Rodney Hackney. Coach Hackney won two region championships and three playoff games during his five seasons at the Clayton County school. The Raiders only have six seniors on their roster, so many sophomores and juniors have to step up. Key players for the Raiders include senior offensive lineman Noah Armor, senior wide receiver Tavares Garvin, junior wide receiver Jamie Newman, junior tackle Khaleel Jnunziata, sophomore cornerback Oscar Gutierrez and sophomore quarterback Ayron McKinney.
Central Christian Crusaders at Community Christian Knights
When, where: Friday night, 7:30 p.m. at Community Christian School in Stockbridge
Records, rankings: Central Christian (2-1), Community Christian (0-3)
Last meeting: Community Christian won 48-29 in 2011.
Things to know: In the last meeting at McKnight Stadium, the Crusaders got 105 yards rushing and two touchdowns from Noah Parkerson, but it was not enough as the Crusaders fell in the 2011 season opener. The Knights offense is under the leadership of dual-threat quarterback Dylan Gwinn. The Knights also pound the ball inside with 5-foot-11, 235 lb running back Cameron Somers. The Crusader defense must get eight hats on the ball to bring him down.