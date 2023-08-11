The East Coweta Lady Indians had to go on the road twice, but they made each trip count as they opened the 2023 season with two victories.
East Coweta also welcomed back Madisyn Weathers, who missed last season with an injury. She responded to being back by hitting home runs in both games.
On Tuesday, the Lady Indians went to LaGrange to play the Troup County Lady Tigers in their season opener. Addie Joiner and Payton Roberson had third-inning runs batted in to give East Coweta their first lead of the season.
Weathers added to the lead in the fifth with a home run in her first game back since the 2021 state championship game in Columbus. The Lady Indians won their first game 9-1.
Madison Duffel, Joiner, and Roberson each recorded two hits to fuel the East Coweta offense. The Lady Indians also have pitcher Jada Savage in their batting order this season, and she delivered a two-RBIs double.
Savage got the start in the circle and only allowed one hit to earn the victory, while Camryn Horton pitched the final inning to close the game out.
It was more of the same on Thursday; this time, the Lady Indians went to Pike County to face the Lady Pirates. Weathers had three hits, including a double and a homer, and drove in three runs to lead East Coweta to an 8-2 win.
East Coweta also got a homerun from Savage; her bat is just as powerful in the lineup as her arm is in the pitching circle.
Riley Ratzlaff had a perfect day at the plate. She went 4-for-4, and Mallory Lumpkins added two hits.
Once again, Savage started the game and earned the victory, while Maggie Stubbs got the final three outs to seal the win.
Next week, the Lady Indians open their home schedule on Monday against Union Grove and then travel to Heard County on Wednesday. Next weekend, they will host a tournament, including games against Tattnall, Square, Stockbridge, Gordon Lee and Cherokee.