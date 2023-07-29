Northgate Head Coach Mike McDonald, his coaching staff, and the Vikings football team conducted their annual kids' camp, which ended on Thursday night.
Northgate is fresh off a successful 2022 season that saw them finish second in their region and win a home playoff game, and they are ready to get back on the field.
The football team was back at practice this week in the Georgia High School Association-mandated acclimatization period that only allows for football helmets. They practiced in the mornings and then assisted with the Youth Camp in the afternoons.
The Vikings will play a preseason scrimmage on Friday night, Aug. 11, 2023, at Fayette County High School and then open the regular season the following Saturday in the Coweta-Fayette Classic when they play the Whitewater Wildcats at Newnan's Drake Stadium.