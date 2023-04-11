With an eye on the postseason, the Northgate Vikings reeled off two consecutive wins last weekend. They defeated the Griffin Bears 13-2 on Friday night at home and then traveled to Dunwoody for a 5-3 road win.

Bryce Oswalt, Landen O’Bryan and Caden Warthen combined to drive in seven of the runs to lead the offense against Griffin. Mitchell Watt and Nolan Phillips combined to hold the Bears' offense to six hits and two earned runs.