With an eye on the postseason, the Northgate Vikings reeled off two consecutive wins last weekend. They defeated the Griffin Bears 13-2 on Friday night at home and then traveled to Dunwoody for a 5-3 road win.
Bryce Oswalt, Landen O’Bryan and Caden Warthen combined to drive in seven of the runs to lead the offense against Griffin. Mitchell Watt and Nolan Phillips combined to hold the Bears' offense to six hits and two earned runs.
Against Dunwoody, Josh Dalton scored three runs from his leadoff spot, while Dominic Ottone and Chase Arrington combined to allow no earned runs from the mound in the win over Dunwoody.
For Head Coach Todd Herrington, the younger players are starting to pay dividends. Those guys dominated against Griffin from the third inning on.
Coach Herrington shared, “I was confident that they could handle themselves in the game, and they did.”
Despite the win, the team remains grounded and focused on the task at hand. They understand that every game is critical from this point forward and are committed to doing the work necessary to succeed.
Coach Herrington implemented a weight training program with a new onsite weight room last year and is already seeing improvements. "The boys will need to get stronger and faster to help us in the coming season."
On Wednesday, April 19, Northgate will hold its Senior Night, where they will honor their five seniors.
With two weeks left in regular season play, Vikings will continue refining their play and strategy to get to the next round. Coach Herrington is at the helm and is not counting out a deep run in the playoffs.