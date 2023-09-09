The best remedy for a tough loss is to put it behind you and move on. The Northgate Vikings did that Friday night with a convincing 34-3 win over the Griffin Bears.
The win improved the Vikings to 3-1 on the season.
Northgate responded to a bitter one-point loss to Villa Rica the week before in the first two minutes against the Bears. Evan Garrett ran for 54 yards on the fourth play of the game to the Griffin four-yard line and scored one play later on a four-yard run to put the Vikings up 7-0 early.
Head Coach Mike McDonald said the team shook off the loss, "Last week was tough, but we had a really good week of practice as we prepared for this one.
The Bears unveiled a new quarterback for the game, freshman Delreon Cleveland. He had a burst of speed and was elusive, challenging the Viking defense.
Cleveland broke free on a run late in the first quarter towards the endzone with a tying touchdown, but the Viking defense forced a fumble inside their five-yard line to end the threat.
The Vikings scored three times in the second quarter to go up 24-3 at halftime.
Quarterback Dylan Barber ran one in from 12 yards, and Bryson Logan blasted up the middle from the six-yard line for the other. Logan became the fifth Viking of the season to score a rushing touchdown.
Kicker Jake Anderson executed a 29-yard field goal with 22 seconds remaining in the first half. There has been little drop-off at the kicker position; Anderson picked up right where two-time region special teams player of the year Nick Troemel left off.
Garrett scored his second touchdown in the second half, and Anderson added another field goal for the final margin. Coach McDonald played the younger Vikings in the fourth quarter, and sophomore Raymond Vargas ended the game with a big hit on a screen pass to prevent a Bear first down.
Barber made his first career start for the Vikings, and he finished 6-for-9 for 59 yards and rushed for 38 yards and a touchdown. Garrett was the leading Northgate rusher with 131 yards on 14 carries. Overall, the Viking offense chalked up 242 yards on the ground.
Coach McDonald said, "We felt like we could run the ball, so it was good to see that. We just have to keep working hard, but it never gets easy out here."
He was referring to their next opponent, the undefeated Central Carrollton Lions, who are ranked in the top 10 of the GPB Sports. The game will be on Friday night at Henry Seldon Field.
