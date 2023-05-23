After their playoff win last year against Arabia Mountain and their strong showing against Dutchtown a week later, the Northgate Vikings were ready to get back on the field immediately to continue the momentum.
On Friday night at Henry Seldon Field, the Vikings completed two weeks of spring practice with their annual spring game scrimmage. The results showed the Vikings are continuing their upward trajectory.
The Vikings will look toward 2023 with experienced quarterbacks, a solid, hard-nosed running game that suits Head Coach Mike McDonald's style and linemen who are big and strong up front.
Upcoming senior quarterback Ishan Metts has a lot of high school snaps under his belt and is making noise in off-season camps. With the depth from Colin Meehan and newcomer Dylan Barber, the Vikings offense is in good hands.
Senior running back Evan Garrett is one of the top players in Coweta County and excels in special teams. The Vikings will look for the big-play capability of wideout Cameron Coleman, who scored a touchdown in the playoff game against Dutchtown.
The Vikings also have big men, including Malachi Mitchell and Amir Hooper, who are getting much attention from college coaches. Jaden Middleton is a tackling machine at linebacker, and Cade Bates was named second-team all-region last year.
During the scrimmage, Bates had a seven-yard tackle for loss when he blew up the middle of the offensive line.
The Vikings open the season in the Coweta-Fayette Classic on Aug. 19 against the Whitewater Wildcats.
Northgate Vikings 2023 Football Schedule
Aug. 19 vs. Whitewater in Coweta-Fayette Classic at Newnan
Sept. 15 Central Carrollton
Oct. 13 Northside Columbus