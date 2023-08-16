The anticipation for the 2023 football season began as soon as the final horn sounded in their second-round playoff game last year against Dutchtown.
The Vikings were back on the field Friday night against an opponent since that chilly playoff game last November. They faced the Fayetteville County Tigers in their fall scrimmage and excelled in all three phases of the game to win 31-6.
They now have a week to prepare for the season opener on Saturday against Whitewater at Drake Stadium in the Coweta-Fayetteville Classic.
The Vikings crowd, which outnumbered the hometown Fayette County attendance, had a chance to cheer early when Cameron Coleman took the opening kickoff across midfield for Northgate's first drive.
Although some pesky penalties slowed them down, quarterback Ethan Metts scored the first touchdown when he powered the ball across the end zone on a quarterback sneak play.
The drive featured the speed and toughness of Josh Vigne and the durability and inside running of Evan Garrett and Bryson Logan.
The Vikings set up the next scoring opportunity when Cameron Coleman recovered a muffed punt to give Northgate possession near midfield. Quarterback Dylan Barber found Vigne for a critical completion on fourth down to prolong the drive.
Jake Anderson kicked a 33-yard field goal to complete the drive to increase the lead to 10-0.
Other Vikings points came from a 38-yard touchdown pass from Metts to Cade Whitman, a punt return for a score for Xavier Clark, and a touchdown reception from Torey Mason.
The Vikings defense swarmed the field from sideline to sideline all night. Cade Bates and Jaden Middleton made the game miserable for Fayette County quarterback Javon Graham.
The best news from Head Coach Mike McDonald and his staff is there were no significant injuries.
With the end of the game, the preseason camp is over for the Vikings. It is game week, and they will be game planning for Whitewater in their opening game in the Coweta-Fayette Classic.