The Northgate Vikings baseball team lost in the first round of the state playoffs, but not without a fight.
After losing Game One to the Decatur Bulldogs, the Vikings were on the brink of elimination. They responded with their best game of the year in a 7-5 playoff win to force a deciding third game.
Unfortunately, the Vikings lost in the finale to conclude their season.
The Vikings were down 5-0 in the sixth inning of Game Two when they made their move. They sent 12 men to the plate and scored seven runs to take the lead.
Josh Dalton, Dominic Ottone and Cameron Coleman drove in runs in the big innings. Coleman's was courtesy of a three-run homer.
Ben Kelley pitched the final two innings of scoreless relief to earn the victory.
It was the Vikings' first playoff win since April 24, 2019, when they defeated Dacula 2-0.