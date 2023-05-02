05-03-2023 Northgate Baseball 010

Dominic Ottone (No. 12) and Cameron Coleman (No. 25) each drove in runs in the big inning that moved Northgate to a third and deciding game in their playoff series with Decatur.

The Northgate Vikings baseball team lost in the first round of the state playoffs, but not without a fight.

After losing Game One to the Decatur Bulldogs, the Vikings were on the brink of elimination. They responded with their best game of the year in a 7-5 playoff win to force a deciding third game.