After a promising start to the best-of-three series against Harris County, the Northgate Vikings dropped the finale of their region set 10-3 on Friday night.
The Vikings came away with an all-important region win in the first game as they looked to grab hold of the fourth playoff spot from Region 3-5A.
Ben Traxler led the Viking offense with a home run in the bottom of the first. Josh Dalton also had a hit and an RBI, while Matthew Screws, Blake Moore, and Ben Kelley registered hits in the game.
The Vikings sit in fourth place, with one crucial series left against the Drew Titans. Northgate will host Drew next Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 6 pm, and then travel to Clayton County to play them in a doubleheader on Thursday, April 20. Two wins in that series would clinch a playoff spot.
The Vikings will tune up for those contests with a game this Thursday against Griffin, followed by a road game to Dunwoody on Friday.