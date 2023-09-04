After two impressive road wins, the Northgate Vikings opened their 2023 home schedule against the Villa Rica Wildcats.
After falling behind in the second quarter, Northgate scored a late touchdown but could not convert the point after and fell 24-23.
The Vikings showed promise in the first quarter when quarterback Ishan Metts found Cameron Coleman for a 37-yard-pass, but the drive stalled, and Northgate missed a field goal.
After the Viking defense got the ball back into Mett’s hands, he found Graham Peek open for a 16-yard pass that set up the game's first points, a 39-yard field goal from Northgate kicker Jake Anderson.
The Wildcats owned the second quarter; they got touchdowns from Jaiden Terry and quarterback Zhay'lyn Bell to go up 14-3 at intermission.
The Vikings chipped away in the third quarter with two more Anderson field goals to make it a possession game at 17-9 with just 12 minutes remaining.
They got the ball with just under nine minutes remaining, and quarterback Dylan Barber broke off a 27-yard run to swing the momentum, then found Joshua Vigne on a drag route over the middle that got the ball to the one-yard line.
Barber finished the drive, and then Vigne took an inside handoff for the two-point conversion to tie the game. The Villa Rica offense retook the lead on the next drive, and Bell scored his second touchdown to put the Wildcats back in front by seven.
The Vikings would get one more shot. With just over two minutes remaining, Evan Garrett took a handoff from Barber, sped through the line of scrimmage for 23 yards, and then caught a screen pass for ten.
With the game on the line, Barber found Graham Peeke for a 26-yard touchdown pass. Unfortunately, there was a miscue on the point after, and the Vikings still trailed by one.
They got the ball back with just a few ticks left on the clock but could not convert and lost 24-23.
Garrett led the offense with 65 yards on ten carries, while Barber completed four-of-six passes for 61 yards and a touchdown. Barber added 28 on the ground and rushed for a touchdown, too.
Vigne was the Vikings leading receiver with 67 yards on four catches.
Northgate will look to get back on the winning track on Friday when they travel to Griffin to play the winless Bears at Memorial Stadium.