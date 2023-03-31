After a series of tough region losses, the Northgate Vikings played their best baseball on Tuesday night. They defeated the Harris County Tigers 2-1 behind starter pitcher Dominic Ottone’s brilliant one-hit, 10-strikeout performance.

The Vikings got all the runs they needed in the bottom of the first inning. Josh Dalton and Drew Manley opened the game with back-to-back doubles to give the Vikings a 1-0 lead. Manley would later score two batters later on a ground out from Ottone.