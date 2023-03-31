After a series of tough region losses, the Northgate Vikings played their best baseball on Tuesday night. They defeated the Harris County Tigers 2-1 behind starter pitcher Dominic Ottone’s brilliant one-hit, 10-strikeout performance.
The Vikings got all the runs they needed in the bottom of the first inning. Josh Dalton and Drew Manley opened the game with back-to-back doubles to give the Vikings a 1-0 lead. Manley would later score two batters later on a ground out from Ottone.
From there, Ottone made the lead stand. He got out of a bases-loaded jam in the second inning and only allowed one hit in six innings. The only run Harris County scored was unearned.
Viking shortstop Ben Traxler led the offense with two hits and pitched the seventh inning to earn the save in Ottone's win. He pitched around a leadoff walk to strike out the side and secure their win. Northgate's pitchers struck out 13 Tiger hitters.
Northgate is competing with the Drew Titans for the final playoff spot from Region 3-5A. They will face the Titans in a three-game series on Wednesday, April 19 and 20. Their next game is Thursday, April 6, at home against the Griffin Bears.