South Metro Area High School Softball

In two games this week, Newnan Cougar senior Maddie Veal (No. 15) pitched 14 innings, did not allow a run and struck out 29. The Lady Cougars defeated South Paulding 2-0 and East Paulding 3-0.

 Michael A. Clifton

The Newnan Lady Cougars started their 2023 region schedule with a couple of victories to take the region lead early in the season.

Maddie Veal was unhittable on Thursday night; she pitched a complete game shutout against South Paulding, including 14 strikeouts. The opportunistic Lady Cougar offense plated two runs in the bottom of the sixth, and Veal made those stand with a 2-0 victory.