The Newnan Lady Cougars started their 2023 region schedule with a couple of victories to take the region lead early in the season.
Maddie Veal was unhittable on Thursday night; she pitched a complete game shutout against South Paulding, including 14 strikeouts. The opportunistic Lady Cougar offense plated two runs in the bottom of the sixth, and Veal made those stand with a 2-0 victory.
It was a similar story on Tuesday when Newman went on the road to East Paulding. In their 3-0 win, Veal struck out 15 and only allowed three hits. Addison Smith led the offense; she drove in all three runs, including a homer to seal the victory.
The Lady Cougars improved to 6-1 on the season and are only one of two teams in 5-6A that are undefeated in region play. Douglas County is the other, and they play Tuesday night in Douglasville.
Other games for Newnan next week include their rival, East Coweta, on the road Wednesday and New Manchester on Thursday at home.