The softball gods shined on local softball fans as the Newnan Lady Cougars and the Northgate Lady Vikings opened their 2023 season with an in-county rivalry game Tuesday afternoon.
On a week when rain crept into the forecast every afternoon, even the weather cooperated. A huge crowd watched Maddie Veal outduel Jackie Burns for a Newnan 2-0 win.
The Lady Cougars offense scratched runs in the second and third inning, and Veal made that hold up as she embarked on her senior season venture to rewrite all the Newnan record books.
Newnan got their first run when Presley Ivey was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and two outs. They added to that the next inning when Gracie Smith singled to score Veal. Veal had reached base on a single to start the inning and was sacrificed to second by Gabbi Espy.
From there, Veal put on the show; she only allowed three hits, did not walk anyone, and struck out seven for the complete game shutout victory.
Burns had a strong game as well for the Lady Vikings. She also pitched a complete game and only allowed four hits. On offense, Northgate got two hits from Ella Oswalt and another from Journey Jackson.
Northgate returned on Thursday and exercised the demons of being shut out by scoring in bunches in their 19-0 win over LaGrange on the road. Oswalt and Addie Mease each homered in the victory.
Mease drove in five runs, and Burns added four as the Lady Vikings pounded 10 hits in just 18 at-bats.
From the circle, Burns pitched the first two innings to win her first game of the year and was relieved by freshman Savannah Chitniss who pitched the final inning.
The Lady Cougars also played a road game this week, going to Central Carrollton on Wednesday and leaving with a 4-2 win. It was another complete game victory for Veal.
Ivey, Addison Smith, Espy and Garcie Smith all drove in runs in the victory to improve Newnan to 2-0 on the season.
The Lady Cougars jump in with both feet into their region schedule next week; they play at East Paulding on Tuesday and then host South Paulding on Thursday. Northgate will travel to play Carrollton next Tuesday in a non-region matchup.