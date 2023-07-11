Underhill named GLSCL All-Star

Former East Coweta Indian Landon Underhill was named to the 2023 Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League All-Star team last week.
Underhill, a member of the Lima Locos in Ohio, was named the Designated Hitter for the North All-Stars. Through 21 games, Underhill is hitting .301 and has a .882 on-base plus slugging average.
The Great Lakes Summer Collegiate, founded in 1987, is a wood-bat league certified by the NCAA and partially funded by Major League Baseball. The league currently consists of 13 active franchises in Ohio, Michigan and Indiana, boasting several players that have earned service time in major league baseball.
The game will be held on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Prasco Park in Mason, Ohio. Before the game, all players will participate in a showcase for major league scouts.
Underhill graduated from East Coweta in 2021 and will return to McLennan Community College in Texas once the summer season is over.