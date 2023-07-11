Underhill named GLSCL All-Star

Former East Coweta Indian Landon Underhill was named to the 2023 Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League (GLSCL) All-Star team last week.

 MCCRACKEN

Underhill, a member of the Lima Locos in Ohio, was named the Designated Hitter for the North All-Stars. Through 21 games, Underhill is hitting .301 and has a .882 on-base plus slugging average.