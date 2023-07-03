Not only have Trinity Christian School's Shawn Braxton and Tai Peete succeeded in the classroom and athletic court/fields, the two brothers will both be playing sports on the next level.
Braxton, a three-year starter for the Trinity Lions football program, signed with the Air Force Academy, and Peete, the big-time baseball prospect, signed with Georgia Tech.
Shawn Braxton Sr. shared that Shawn is a critical thinker and hard worker who makes up for areas he lacks by working extra to understand better. He is often up early on a Saturday morning, volunteering after a Friday night game. His walk with the Lord has grown exponentially in the last two years, so much so that he co-founded the Trinity FCA Chapter.
Yuki Braxton stated that Georgia Tech is getting an intelligent yet sociable student who will be curious and constantly learning. He is driven to work on improving his craft and the competitiveness to propel him to the next level.
Tai is the hardest worker but still finds a way to have fun. He stays grounded with his love for the Lord and is confident in his walk to positively impact whatever he does with whomever he meets.
Getting to know the brothers:
Shawn:
Why did you sign with the Air Force Academy?
My dream has always been to play football at the highest level, and the Air Force Academy will set me apart for career opportunities.
What are your greatest memories at Trinity as a student and athlete?
As a student, it was surely graduation night, and as an athlete was coming back and beating Whitewater in the fourth quarter as well as us winning the State Championship.
What type of relationship do you have with your brother?
We have gotten closer over the last couple of years. We have grown in our interests in the same things.
Why do academics matter?
Academics set you up for everything later in life. It will open so many doors for you.
Why does family matter?
It is your support system. When you are going through a hard time, it is good you have someone to talk to and lean on, so you won't feel alone.
What are you going to miss the most about Trinity?
Friday Nights .... You always feel supported by the Trinity community. I have seen Friday Nights at other schools, and it's just different at Trinity.
Tai:
Why did you choose Georgia Tech?
The relationship I have with the coaches. The technology gear they had helped me improve as a player. It's a great place to develop and be close to home.
What were your highs and lows as a baseball player?
The highs... So many kids came to me at the LaGrange game asking me for autographs and wanting to talk to me during the game. It was cool to know how I have impacted them as a baseball player. That's one of my best moments.
The lowest moments are at practice as I try to break down and build myself back up. I stay consistent and do my best, which can be difficult as I have more expectations than sometimes I realize.
What type of player will the Air Force be getting in Shawn?
Shawn is tough and devoted to being so much better. He is mentally tough and physically strong and won't stop grinding until he reaches his goal. Shawn is more intelligent than everyone else, and the Air Force is getting a five-tools type of player and maybe more with his highly high football IQ.
What is Georgia Tech getting in Tai Peete?
A very high IQ player... I have been given this gift that I know what to do in pressure moments. I know how to break everything from a hitter’s swing to an opponent's speed to a batter's power to slow the game down.
What is the importance of having family support at games?
The main reason we have made it so far with a blended family is real family support. We are blessed that our families make us a priority. Our families work around our school and athletic schedule. Our family truly puts the Lord at the center of our day and gives us the best mixture of love.
Who is the better basketball player?
Shawn is better... I'm just bigger. If we play one-on-one ten times, Shawn will win eight.
What meal is the best meal at the house?
Whatever you want, my mom can make it in 15 minutes, but Burger Pasta is my favorite.