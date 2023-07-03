Tai Peete, Shawn Braxton

Not only have Trinity Christian School's Shawn Braxton and Tai Peete succeeded in the classroom and athletic court/fields, the two brothers will both be playing sports on the next level.

Braxton, a three-year starter for the Trinity Lions football program, signed with the Air Force Academy, and Peete, the big-time baseball prospect, signed with Georgia Tech.