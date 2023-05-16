Two more members of the 2023 Trinity Christian football team signed their letter of intent to continue their careers in college. That brings the total to nine who have signed since the end of last season.
Inside receiver Cam Roach signed with Clark Atlanta, while running back Jamarion Harris will go to Hanover College.
Harris became the third member of the Lions to sign with Hanover; previously, Henry Brodnax and Michael Connor signed with the Indiana institution. The Panthers compete in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference and are under the leadership of Head Coach Matthew Theobald.
Roach will be staying closer to home. He signed with Clark Atlanta Panther, who play in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. Head Coach Tim Bowens leads Clarke Atlanta and plays their home games at the CAU Panther Stadium.
The other signees from Trinity Christian include Brodnax, Connor, Aaron Gates to Florida, Josh Taylor to Georgia Tech; Shawn Braxton to Air Force; Ethan McDowell to Miami, Ohio; and Ryan Earl to Furman.