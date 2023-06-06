The Piedmont College Lions baseball team got hot when it mattered. They won the 2023 Collegiate Conference of the South tournament to be crowned champions. Three local baseball products were part of the run.
Former Northgate Viking Jackson Randolph, former Newnan Cougar Dalton Anderson and Heritage alumnus Luke Stoffle are team members who helped earn the conference championship.
The Lions entered the postseason as the fourth seed with a record of 22-16. At the tournament, which was in LaGrange, Georgia, they won four games in five days to bring home the hardware. They defeated Maryville College 3-2 in the final game.
Randolph just finished his sophomore year and hit .667 in limited duty. In his two seasons at Piedmont, he has hit .300 with 13 RBI and a home run.
Anderson finished his first year with a record of 1-1 in six games. His best performance of the season was on April 29, 2023, when he relieved starting pitcher Garrett Burton against Maryville. Anderson pitched three-plus innings of scoreless ball to earn the victory.
Stoffle entered his second year in the program as a left-handed pitcher.
Piedmont College is in Demorest, Georgia, under the leadership of Head Coach Justin Scali.