It is a dream most boys share, hearing their name called in the Major League Baseball draft. For Tai Peete, it happened Sunday night.
The Seattle Mariners drafted the Trinity Christian School shortstop with the 30th overall pick in the MLB Player Draft.
Five Georgia high school baseball players were drafted during the first round of the MLB Draft on Sunday night. Peete, a 17-year-old from Sharpsburg, is one of the youngest players in this year's draft class.
He is also considered one of the fastest, with scouts raving about his quick bat speed and impressive strength and frame.
"It was a moment I've been looking forward to since I was a little kid," says Peete. "I'm so happy I got to experience it with my family and close friends. It was so exciting to get a FaceTime from the Mariners front office. After some cheering, my first question was, ‘When do I start playing?’”
The top prospect in Georgia Tech's 2023 recruiting class, Peete had a stellar senior season at Trinity Christian School, batting .414 with 47 runs, eight doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 40 RBIs. He also stole 17 bases in 28 games.
Trinity Coach Tommy Gregg said Peete impressed scouts with quick bat speed, impressive strength and frame.
“We’re all excited for him as well as the place that he got picked,” Gregg said. “I’ve been with Tai for two years, and I just try to stay out of his way and let him play, but at the same time, I hope I had some impact on him and his road ahead. I know that he’ll be extremely successful, and of course, Trinity will always be there supporting him in any way that we can.”
Tai's mom, Yuki Braxton, said it's “a surreal moment” to hear your son's name called on Draft Day.
“You realize all his hard work, endless hours of training, traveling and studying his craft, has gotten him one step closer to his goal,” she said. “We are so excited to see him continue to develop in the Seattle Mariner organization and to spread his infectious joy for the sport to everyone around him."
The scouting report on Peete, courtesy of MLB.com, stated, "Peete intrigues scouts because he's one of the youngest players (he won't turn 18 until August) and has as much bat speed as anyone in the prep class."
Mariner's Director of Amateur Scouting, Scott Hunter described Peete as a great athlete with big upside potential both at the plate and on the field.
“We see Tai as a potential five-tool player that will possess the rare combination of speed and power,” Hunter said. “We are excited to add this type of athlete with this type of potential to our organization."
Peete has collected a few awards during his time at Trinity Christian, including 2023 Region 4-4A Player of the Year, 2023 Rawlings-Perfect Game Preseason All-Region First Team (Southeast), 2022 Perfect Game All-American Classic Player, 2022 All-Country Offensive Player of the Year and 2021 First-Team All-Region.
"Our family keeps getting bigger," the Mariners tweeted Sunday night. Peete has the potential to be a five-tool player, meaning he has the potential to be elite in five different areas: hitting, power, speed, fielding and throwing.
The Mariners are doubling down on that potential, knowing he has the tools to be a dynamic player who can impact the game in multiple ways for years.