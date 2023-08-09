One The lights came on, and the Lions participated in their first Lion walk of the season. It is a special moment when the team emerges through the locker room and enters the field through the crowd.
Although the final score did not matter, there was a lot of completion that did. The Lions faced the Jonesboro Cardinals on the field but competed against each other for those final starting spots and opportunities to get playing time during the season.
The quarterback position is still a battle, as both candidates, Jayden Jackman and Ronnie Frere got extensive playing time against the Cardinals. Each showed promise during the game. For now. the coaches have an interesting decision to see who gets the start next Friday night against Woodward Academy.
The running game is in good hands with Phoenix Moss and Bakari Hamilton. Moss has committed to the Naval Academy, and Hamilton has grown up in the program. This combo can take the pressure off whoever starts behind center.
Moss had one of the most exciting plays of the scrimmage. He took a handoff in the second quarter, broke to the outside, and went 74 yards down the sideline for a touchdown.
The defensive line is going to be mean; led by another Naval Academy commit, Cam Matthews, they will get after the other team’s quarterback. That is going to give linebackers Cody Anderson and Cam Rodgers a lot of free space to make plays in the open field.
There was a perfect example of that during the scrimmage. Matthews put heat on the Jonesboro quarterback up the middle and forced a bad throw that Rodgers picked off.
With the season just nine days away, the Lions turn their attention to the Class 6A Woodward Academy War Eagles.
The War Eagles won 11 games last year before losing to the eventual Class 6A state Champions, Langston Hughes. One of Woodward’s wins was in the opener last season against Trinity Christian.