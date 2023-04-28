The Trinity Christian Lions varsity baseball team came short in their first-round state playoff series against the Wayne County Yellow Jackets. However, Coach Tommy Gregg is proud of how his team competed this season.

The Lions lost the first game of the series 11-1 but bounced back to win the second game 8-3. The series came down to the third and deciding game, and Wayne County won 16-1 to advance to the second round of the playoffs.