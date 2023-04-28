The Trinity Christian Lions varsity baseball team came short in their first-round state playoff series against the Wayne County Yellow Jackets. However, Coach Tommy Gregg is proud of how his team competed this season.
The Lions lost the first game of the series 11-1 but bounced back to win the second game 8-3. The series came down to the third and deciding game, and Wayne County won 16-1 to advance to the second round of the playoffs.
Despite the loss, Trinity Christian played tough and never gave up, even when down. "Well, it didn't end the way we wanted, but I'm very proud of these guys," Gregg said. "A loss is a loss, and it's tough, but getting to this point? I don't think anyone expected us to get this far. Our first year in 4A, and I think it is quite possibly the toughest competition in the state."
The Lions played their first season in Class 4A, the second-largest classification in Georgia high school baseball. Gregg was pleased with how his team competed against some of the best teams in the state.
"I mean, we got beat up pretty bad in the first game against Wayne County, and they came back like champs," Gregg said. "I can't say defense was spectacular, but in the game we won we stayed fundamentally sound and ran the bases well."
“Tai Peete had some excellent base running,” Gregg said. “Everyone contributed, and I mean everyone. This team has really good chemistry, and we played consistent baseball but unfortunately had a few errors that amounted to a loss."
Gregg said he's looking forward to next season and hopes to build on the Lions' success this year. "We'll get back in the fall, crank it up and get the ball back into their hands."
Trinity finished the season 18–12 overall.