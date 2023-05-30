To say Trinity Christian Head Coach Kenny Dallas is passionate is an understate. A short conversation reveals that about him quickly. But to say he is solely focused on winning football games is inaccurate.
In addition to leading a championship-level elite high school program in Georgia, Coach Dallas also has a burden on his heart to minister to fathers.
Along with Tim Sexton from Eagles Landing First Baptist Church, Coach Dallas founded M46DADS, a Christian ministry designed to reclaim the Biblical power of being a father.
The mission of M46DADS is to inspire and equip fathers to fight for their children's hearts. They exist to provide HOPE and HELP to any man who desires to be a better dad! Their goal is to see men intentionally embrace their roles as the Providers, Protectors and Priests of their homes!
The ministry is branded with the image of a rhinoceros. This is not by accident; there is an embedded meaning. First, a rhino is a humongous creature, so it was selected to represent the humongous role of the father to his children.
The second reason is the similarity between the rhino and the modern-day father. A rhino can run over 30 mph but only see 30 feet in front of itself. The rhino has a massive horn because it runs into stuff at full speed! The comparison is that dads must run by faith, not sight.
The correlation to the rhino continues. A group of rhinos is called a crash, which Coach Dallas and Mr. Sexton have termed their upcoming free event for fathers on Saturday, June 10, at Trinity Football Stadium.
The evening starts at 6:30 p.m. and includes fun, fellowship, worship, and being inspired and equipped to fight for the hearts of our children. Coach Dallas and Sexton will be speaking, along with worship music from Juan and Melodee DeVevo.
For more information, visit their website at M46DADS.com.