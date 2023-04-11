Trinity Christian Head of School, Dr. Mark Anthony, announced Monday morning the school welcomed Lady Harmon Grooms as the new director of basketball operations and director of diversity for the Sharpsburg campus. She will also be the head varsity girls basketball coach and P.E. teacher.
Coach Grooms attended the University of Georgia and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Recreation Administration in 1993. She was a four-year starter for UGA and played internationally in France, Hungary, Italy and Turkey. She was also awarded Academic SEC All-Conference.
After college, she was a first-round pick in the inaugural WNBA draft and played for the Utah Starzz and Sacramento Monarchs. She served three years as an assistant coach for the WNBA’s New York Liberty team.
Most recently, Coach Grooms has served as the head coach for the varsity girls basketball team and middle and high school P.E. teacher at Landmark Christian School. Before her time there, she served in similar roles at Greater Atlanta Christian and Arlington Christian School. She led GAC to the Girls Final 4 in 2016, 2017 and 2019, and Landmark to the Final 8 in 2022 and the Final 4 in 2023.
Dr. Anthony shared, "When Trinity Christian School interviews potential candidates, we want to identify if they are a cultural fit. To do that, we strive to discern if they possess the critical qualities that will allow them to be successful: competency to do the job effectively, character that models the Trinity Way and chemistry that will enable them to function well within our team.”
He continued, “In this hiring search, our team is convinced that Coach Grooms will thrive as a teacher, coach and mentor.”
The hiring was applauded locally and nationally. Her head coach at the University of Georgia, Andy Landers, said, “No one loves basketball more than Lady Grooms. Everything she does, she does it with excellence. Her love for kids has made her an outstanding coach and role model.”
Additionally, national championship-winning coach Dawn Staley at South Carolina added, “What a gem of a hire of Lady Hardmon for Trinity Christian and the young ladies she will immediately and forever impact. I’ve known Lady for over three decades, and she is the epitome of loyalty, and hard work and has been a dream merchant for young ladies long before she held a coaching position. I can't wait to witness her success at Trinity Christian."
In the Trinity Christian community, coach Robby Ross, track and football, said, "Coach Grooms and I previously taught middle school physical education classes together. During games, her teams were always prepared and consistently displayed great competitive execution regardless of the opponent. I believe Coach Grooms will be a tremendous asset."