Trinity Christian Head of School, Dr. Mark Anthony, announced Monday morning the school welcomed Lady Harmon Grooms as the new director of basketball operations and director of diversity for the Sharpsburg campus. She will also be the head varsity girls basketball coach and P.E. teacher.

Coach Grooms attended the University of Georgia and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Recreation Administration in 1993. She was a four-year starter for UGA and played internationally in France, Hungary, Italy and Turkey. She was also awarded Academic SEC All-Conference.