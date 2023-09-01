In a thrilling non-region matchup, the Trinity Christian Lady Lions showcased their dominance as they swept aside Ola High School in three consecutive games Thursday night.
The win was their 13th of the season as they continue to prepare for region play that starts on Sept. 12.
Head coach Sara Kuchinski reflected, "I've purposely selected the games we've had to prepare our girls for the upcoming region matches. Tonight, we played very well. We played with intention and focus and were able to execute our game."
The Lady Lions entered the game with determination and a clear strategy, which showed from the first serve. With pinpoint focus and teamwork, they secured the first game with a comfortable lead and continued their relentless pursuit of victory.
"The team played together, and we were prepared for Ola. We were beaten by them last year, and we wanted to turn that around," reflected Kuchinski.
"Our girls executed the game plan with intention and focus. We had freshman Middle Reese Anderson pulled up from the junior varsity squad a week and a half ago. She did well. In addition, freshman Middle Reighlyn Meacham also had some impressive plays. Junior Lily Floyd was a true standout. She played with intention and consistency and set up key plays for us."
The Lady Lions are on a winning streak, showing no signs of slowing down as they compete for a region title.