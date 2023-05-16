Northgate senior shortstop/ pitcher Ben Traxler was named to the First Team All-Region for 3-5A for the 2023 season.
The Vikings finished the season with the fourth seed from the region and pushed the Decatur Bulldogs to three games in the opening playoff series.
Some of the highlights of his season included going 3-for-3 with five RBIs on a senior night win over Drew, a strong pitching performance on the road against Northside Columbus, where he went five-plus innings and only allowed four hits, and a 2-for-2 night against Harris County with a home run and a double.
Other Vikings recognized were Cameron Coleman, Josh Dalton, Drew Manley and Dominic Ottone, all named to the all-region second team. At the same time, James DuBose, Matthew Screws, Chase Arrington, Blake Moore, Sam Marvin and John Michael Jennings were announced as honorable mentions.