05-17-2023 All-Region 010

Northgate Vikings senior shortstop/ pitcher Ben Traxler was named to the All-Region team from 3-5A for the 2023 season.

 Michael A. Clifton

Northgate senior shortstop/ pitcher Ben Traxler was named to the First Team All-Region for 3-5A for the 2023 season.

The Vikings finished the season with the fourth seed from the region and pushed the Decatur Bulldogs to three games in the opening playoff series.