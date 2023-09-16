It was a week of more region wins for the Newnan Lady Cougars softball team. After beating East Paulding at home 1-0 on Tuesday night, they went on the road and defeated South Paulding 3-1 on Thursday,
Those wins improved their region record to 8-0 and gave them a two-game lead with six region games remaining. Their overall record sits at 14-4.
On Tuesday, Maddie Veal was in complete lockdown mode from the pitching circle. She pitched a two-hit shutout along with eight strikeouts. The only thing that slowed her down was a 30-minute lightning delay.
The Lady Cougars scratched a run across to take a 1-0 lead when play resumed. Georgia Trammel led off the bottom of the sixth with a single and later scored on a two-out double off the bat of Presley Ivey.
In the Thursday victory against South Paulding, Veal once again was masterful. She pitched a complete game again with 13 strikeouts.
Trammel stayed hot with two more hits, while leadoff hitter Addison Smith had three and scored two of the Lady Cougars’ three runs. Gracie Smith also had two hits and drove in a run.
The Lady Cougars have two more region games next week, at home on Tuesday against Douglas County and then on the road against New Manchester on Thursday. There is also a non-region game against Woodward sandwiched between those two on Wednesday.