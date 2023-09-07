The Mercer Bears traveled to Oxford, Mississippi with a 1-0 record in hopes of putting up a good game against Ole Miss. Thirty-two first downs, 667 yards and 73 points later, Mercer left Oxford with a very bad loss.
This week it should be a bit easier as they take on Morehead State at home.
The Kennesaw State Owls opened the season by defeating Tusculum 38-7 as the Owls scored 38 straight points from the open.
This week they play Chattanooga in an away matchup.
The Panthers of Georgia State played Rhode Island and came away with a close win 42-35 as both teams moved the ball pretty much at will against each other. The two offenses combined for 944 total yards.
This week Georgia State takes on UConn at home.
Georgia Southern smacked the Citadel 34-0 in the home opener, holding the option offense to only 198 rushing yards. The Eagles had 473 total yards which included 125 yards rushing by running back Jalen White.
This week Southern plays UAB at home which should be a very good game.
Friday night I took my son and daughter to the Benz to see the coaching debut of Brent Key and his Yellow Jackets as they played the Louisville Cardinal. In the end, Tech lost 39-34, blowing a 15-point lead at halftime. In the second half, the Cardinals went to a 4-6 defense to stop the run and the Jackets did not adjust.
This week Tech plays at home against South Carolina State hoping to have a comfortable game.
The Georgia Bulldogs opened up in Sanford Stadium with a tune-up game against UT Martin where the final score was 48-7. New starting quarterback Carson Beck threw for 298 yards and the defense held Ut Martin to 262 total yards.
This week the Dogs step up a bit more as they play Ball State at home however, this game should also be not very competitive as the Cardinals just finished getting drubbed by Kentucky 44-14.
Richard Proctor is an avid college football fan as well as a published author. He is the son of Dr. Ernest Proctor PAPP Clinic and currently serves as the mayor of Grantville.