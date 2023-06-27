(Editor’s Note) – We from The Newnan Times-Herald are looking back at the high sports moments from the previous school year. This week, we look back on the Trinity Christian Lions. The schedule includes:
Series 1 Newnan Cougars – June 14, 2023
Series 2 East Coweta Indians – June 17, 2023
Series 3 Northgate Vikings – June 21, 2023
Series 4 Trinity Christian Lions -June 24, 2023
Series 5 The Heritage School Hawks
Series 6 Central Christian Crusaders
FALL
After two years of competing in the Georgia High School Association, the Heritage School transitioned back to the Georgia Independent Athletic Association to begin the 2022 school year.
There was success right from the start. Girls volleyball coach James McCall and his team won 21 games in the regular season and then swept into the state title match with wins over Tattnall Square, George Walton Academy and Dominion Christian.
The Lady Hawks finished as state runners-up after falling to eventual champion Loganville Christian in four sets. Molly Marsh and Nia Jackson were named to the GIAA All-State team.
On the gridiron, the Hawks football team, under the leadership of Head Coach Jake Copeland, put away two years of frustration in GHSA on opening night with a 72-0 win over St. Mary’s.
There had been a long drought and the feeling of victory, especially for seniors Jamal Chandler-Fuller, Ty Sudduth and Mack Mikko, who had been through tough times.
The Hawks won their first six games and finished the regular season 7-3. They won their first playoff game since Nov. 16, 2018, when they defeated Lakeview Academy 36-6.
WINTER
The winter season started with success in the swimming pool. In February, the Hawks brought home three gold medals at the GIAA State Swim Meet.
Heritage sent two female swimmers to the meet, Sophie Watroba and Catherine Lilly, who combined to earn nine points.
Hawks eighth grader Evan Longmeyer stole the show at the middle school level. Coached by assistant Chris Martin, Longmeyer won three golds and set a new state record.
Under the leadership of Head Coach Joab Jerome, the boys basketball team also made a state championship run similar to the volleyball team.
Coach Jerome replaced two key starters from their GHSA final-four team who graduated and rode the solid, all-around game of junior Max Skidmore to the championship game against St. Andrews Academy.
The Hawks defeated Frederica Academy and John Milledge Academy to earn the trip to Mercer University for the title game, where they dropped a heartbreaker, 44-42.
Skidmore attained a personal achievement in the Hawks game against Central Christian in early January when he scored his 1,000th career point.
The girls team started extremely young but grew throughout the year, and closed out the season by winning four of their last eight, just missing out on a GIAA playoff spot.
SPRING
The Hawks brought home a state title in tennis to start the spring. Eighth grader Addy Rogin stormed through the 22-player GIAA Class AAA singles tournament to earn the hardware, defeating Wynn Mayher from Brookstone 6-2 and 6-0 for the championship.
The baseball team, coached by former Atlanta Brave Johnny Estrada, saw their win total double in 2023. They won 12 games, including a playoff series sweep on the road against Tiftarea Academy.
Both soccer teams qualified for the playoffs. The girls team fell to Tiftarea Academy, and the boys succumbed to Holy Spirit Prep.
Seniors Mikko and Myles Tambro were named to the boys GIAA All-State team, and Payton Ryan earned all-state honors for the girls.
SIGNATURE MOMENT OF THE SEASON
In a season full of high moments, state championship wins and appearances, the signature moment of the year was the opening football win to start the school year off.
The victory exercised two seasons of frustration and near misses with an emphatic stamp on the program's new direction.
Junior Juice Bolden made his Hawk debut with 89 rushing yards and three touchdowns, and the defense recorded 13 tackles for loss, including five from the Davies brothers, Brysen and Braxtyn.
WHAT TO LOOK FORWARD TO
There is optimism across the board, but three eighth graders who excelled will give Hawks fans a lot to cheer for in the days ahead.
Swimmer Longmeyer and tennis player Rogin won championships and will win more. And on the basketball team, point guard Kevin Savage directed the Hawks offense that just missed out on a title.