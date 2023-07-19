The calendar says July, and the heat screams mid-summer, but the official Georgia High School Association sports calendar says it is almost time.
Softball is up first. The local softball teams can play their first official games on Saturday, Aug. 5. The Trinity Christian Lady Lions are using their time effectively; they are scheduled to play in a tournament at Callaway High School in LaGrange that day.
Volleyball and cross country are next up. They both can kick off their official seasons on Monday, Aug. 7. Northgate and Trinity Christian are first up locally; they play on Tuesday, Aug. 8.
Northgate will host Whitewater in a best-of-five match, while Trinity Christian will travel to face North Paulding and River Ridge.
Football can start their regular season on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. Trinity Christian will be in action on opening night when they travel to Woodward Academy.
Newnan, East Coweta and Northgate will open on Saturday in The Coweta-Fayette Classic, which will be at Drake Stadium in Newnan.
East Coweta will play Starr’s Mill first, followed by Northgate vs. Whitewater, and then Sandy Creek vs. Newnan will close out the triple header.
Girls flag football must wait just a bit; their first regular season game can be on Oct. 2. Many of the girls play softball, so it allows the schedule to sync up a bit.
Softball will be the first sport to crown a 2023 fall state champion. The state softball tournament in Columbus will conclude on Saturday. Oct. 28.
It will be a busy and awesome fall for our athletes, and the fans alike, and not too far out will be basketball. The hoopsters can start practice on Oct. 23 and have their first game on Nov. 4.