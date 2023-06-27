The Michigan Wolverines basketball team coined the phrase "Fab-Five" after an ultra-successful recruiting year in 1991 that simultaneously brought five All-American players into the program.
The Newnan Cougars had their version this season, with five players signed to play at the next level.
The Cougars basketball program, led by Head Coach Trent Gatzemeyer, has enjoyed tremendous success (61-45) over the last four years. The Cougars, arguably playing in the most challenging region in the state, have enjoyed three consecutive winning seasons.
This year, the Cougars, who lost 2022 All-Region performers Zion Brown and Wesley Drake, had five players putting ink to paper to play in college.
The Cougars Fab-Five signees included Darius Zackery (Gordon State), Don Ackles (Deep South), Braylon Jackson (UT-Martin), Derrius Teagle (Berea College), and dual sport athlete Justyn Reid (Southern Mississippi football).
Cougar coaches Mario Houston and Gatzemeyer shared what they will miss about each signee and what they will bring to their college program.
Coach Gatz shared that Reid is consistent and competitive: “He is constantly on to the next play and always gives the team confidence. He will bring a lot of toughness and a very high potential ceiling. He is an incredible athlete with a great frame, wingspan, and natural work ethic. He will likely blow up in the next few years and have a tremendous career at the collegiate level.”
Coach Houston stated that he would miss Ackles' shooting ability as he was one of the best shooters on the team: “He will bring an outside threat to the collegiate level that will help spread the defense on his team.”
Coach Gatz mentioned the Cougars would miss Braylon’s natural shot-making ability, eagerness to learn and competitive nature: “He will bring a three-level scorer to UT Martin. His game will grow, and he will become a great player.”
Coach Houston shared that the Cougars would miss Darius and his team-first mentality: “He has tremendous leaping ability, and his jumper will spread the defense. He is a great kid who will defend and block shots at the guard position.”
Coach Gatz stated that he would miss the competitive spirit of Derrius and his love for the program: “He never has an off day, he wants to be great, and he wants to win. He will instantly make Berea better defensively and on the boards. His game still has a high ceiling, and I can't wait to watch him grow.”
Final Thoughts on the Fab-Five from Coach Gatzemeyer:
“I am proud to see five guys from this group who have been with me my entire time at Newnan continue their playing careers. I am excited to watch as many games as possible and catch the box scores and film. I am proud of all of them, and I know they will represent the Newnan program and community.”