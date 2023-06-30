(Editor’s Note) – We from The Newnan Times-Herald are looking back at the high sports moments from the previous school year. This week, we look back on the Central Christian Crusaders. The schedule included:
Series 1 Newnan Cougars – June 14, 2023
Series 2 East Coweta Indians – June 17, 2023
Series 3 Northgate Vikings – June 21, 2023
Series 4 Trinity Christian Lions - June 24, 2023
Series 5 The Heritage School Hawks – June 28, 2023
Series 6 Central Christian Crusaders
FALL
The Central Christian Crusaders consistently get the most from the athletic programs, and 2022-23 was no exception.
The Crusaders opened the 2022 football season in the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools 8-man football division. The roster was young, but there was optimism from the success they had experienced in 8-man before, including a national championship just a few seasons back.
Injuries put a strain on the players available but not on the effort on the field. When they lost their starting quarterback early, they plugged in Hudson Byers, who became a leader.
Senior Cornell Travick starred on both sides of the ball, and freshman Acai Harrison showed signs of being special.
Despite the circumstances, the Crusaders won three games and qualified for the state playoffs.
In volleyball, Head Coach John Clark’s team won eight games. The team was led by senior Evelyn Schwartz, who signed with Concordia to continue her college academic and athletic career.
WINTER
Both basketball teams won their respective region championships.
The girls, under first-year Head Coach Kyree Woods, made it to the final four with a dominant 70-38 win over The Habersham School and then fell to Unity Christian in the semifinals.
Seniors Chloe Earle and Schwartz provided the senior leadership.
The boys team won 18 games and went undefeated in region play. Their senior-dominated roster suffered a blow when starting guard Antonio Smith fell to a season-ending injury.
After defeating Trinity Christian-Griffin in the second round of the playoffs, they fell in the semifinals to Excel Christian in a bittersweet game.
While officials rarely define games, there was an extraordinary difference in penalties called by a 7-1 margin. Tempers flared in the moment, but the ending did not define their season.
Before the end of the school year, legendary Head Coach John White stepped down, which signaled the end of an era for Central Christian basketball.
The tennis team had a historic win in March when they swept Vidalia Heritage. Byers, the boys No. 1 singles player, and Mary Beth Myers, the girls No. 1, both won their matches to lead the way.
SPRING
Head Coach Mitch Summerell’s also won the region championship in baseball and earned a bye in the state playoffs. They lost to Rock Springs in the semifinals.
Landon Summerell, Dalton Lanier and Jake Nerowski were named to the GAPPS All-State team.
SIGNATURE MOMENT OF THE SEASON
In the win over New Creation that clinched the baseball region championship, the Crusaders pulled off the rare feat of a triple play. Summerell made a circus, over-the-shoulder catch for the first out, tagged second to double the runner off and threw back to Rainey at first to complete the triple play.
WHAT TO LOOK FORWARD TO
Riley Clark and Natalie Schneider return to Central Christian for their senior season. They are leaders on the volleyball team and the girls basketball team.