One hundred and ten seconds. That’s it.
In less than two minutes, eight months of hope and anticipation evaporated. Watching the Netflix series Swamp Kings, a four-part documentary of the (mostly) glorious six-year tenure of head coach Urban Meyer, in which he led the Gators to two National Championships (and saw 31 players arrested), only made it worse.
The Florida Gators opened their 2023 campaign on the road against the Utah Utes, a team they beat in Gainesville in last year’s season opener.
After an opening three-and-out by the Gator offense, Utah scored a touchdown on their first play of the game: a relatively simple and unchallenged 70-yard touchdown pass. By their backup quarterback, no less.
Game over. And, for all intents and purposes, season over.
Imagine an eight-year-old boy on Christmas morning going straight for the biggest present first, ripping it open – hoping for an Xbox or maybe even a pony - and finding it chock full of underwear, socks, and pajamas. That’s how I felt.
It was, figuratively speaking, a kick in the crotch. Fortunately, the kick missed the target because, literally speaking, this Gator team can’t kick (missed chip shot field goal, shanked 21-yard punt) either.
This Gator team is bad.
After two consecutive 6 – 7 seasons, Gator Nation was hoping for a resurgence in coach Billy Napier’s second season in Gainesville. Instead, Napier took a blowtorch to the hot seat he’s been sitting on ever since the Gators’ 30 – 3 blowout loss to Oregon State (!) in the Las Vegas Bowl last December.
Early in the first quarter, it appeared that at least the special teams were going to hold their own. I even said so after the Gators made exceptional back-to-back tackles on punt returns.
I spoke too soon.
In the second quarter, Utah punted on a fourth-and-three. Only the Gators had – get this – two players on the field at the same time wearing uniforms with identical numbers. Who does that? The five-yard penalty gave Utah the ball back with a first down, which ultimately led to their second touchdown of the game.
Utah 14, Florida 3. Wave the white flag and let the fat lady sing, because this one was over. You could see it on the face of every fan in the stadium wearing the orange and blue.
This season was supposed to be different, yet:
The offensive line continues to be called for illegal motion and holding penalties. (Historically, the lineman committing the most offenses during the season is usually picked in the first or second round of the NFL draft. Go figure.)
The Gator offense may have set a new team record for the number of third downs with double-digit yardage to go for a first down.
And they rushed 20 times … for thirteen yards? Doesn’t Emmitt Smith still have another year of eligibility left? Someone should check.
It appears at this point that Billy Napier – his nickname is Sunbelt Billy, a reference mocking the conference from which he came – is a couple of pay grades below what is needed to be a head coach in the Southeastern Conference. For the Gator Nation, it’s going to be a long season.
***
Now that I got that out of my system, let’s take a look at what else happened on Saturday, two days after the Gators’ Thursday night implosion.
In Southeastern Conference action, South Carolina lost and everyone else didn’t. In other words, business as usual.
In the Pac-12 – soon to be the Pac-2 – USC (66 – 14 winners over Nevada) appears to be the top dog, although Oregon (81 – 7 winners over Portland State) has a different opinion. But remember, Bo Nix is in his last year of eligibility (finally) and still taking snaps for the Ducks – and that doesn’t always end well.
In the Atlantic Coast Conference … well, chaos reigns. Next year two schools located alongside the Pacific Ocean - California and Stanford – will join the conference with teams alongside the other ocean. (Is it just me, or does all of this random conference realignment seem like some kind of transfer portal for entire teams?)
In the Big Ten, soon to be the Big (Bushel and a Peck, Breadbasket, Buttload – pick one, because none of them limit the number of teams), Ohio State and Michigan - the Big Two - opened with (yawn) victories in their march to their season finale tete-a-tete. (Wake me when we get there.)
Finally, in the Big-12, # 17 TCU opened at home against Colorado, a school that doesn’t officially join the conference until next year. It was the first game for Deion ‘Coach Prime’ Sanders’ Buffalos, a team featuring just three returning starters – and 86 transfer players.
Following a season in which they won just one game, Colorado opened in grand fashion, beating last year’s National Championship runner up 45 – 42. It was quite a debut. To wit:
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion’s son, threw for 510 yards – a Colorado record – by completing 37 of 46 passes, four of them for touchdowns.
Four different Buffalo receivers caught for more than 100 yards. Last year, only two Colorado receivers accomplished that feat – and that was for the entire season.
Colorado’s Travis Hunter was on the field for 129 of the 160 total plays in the game. He played wide receiver on offense, and defensive back when TCU had the ball. Hunter was one of the four receivers with more than 100 yards, and had three tackles and made an incredible how did he do that touchdown saving interception on defense. He also chased down an opponent in the open field to save another touchdown.
Some may recall that Travis Hunter was the # 1 recruit in the nation when he committed to Jackson State to play for Deion Sanders. When Coach Prime left for Colorado, Hunter followed him out west. It appears both of them made the right decision.
Keep your eyes on Colorado’s # 12. He’s the real deal – and my personal favorite for the Heisman.
Sunday night, the much-anticipated matchup between #5 LSU and #8 FSU played out in Orlando. The Seminoles continue to prove they’re on their way back to national prominence, winning the game convincingly, 45 – 24. Meanwhile, LSU demonstrated once again what I’ve said all along: preseason polls are stupid.
After the game, LSU coach Brian Kelly said the game was ‘a total failure.’ Personally, I think Kelly didn’t give his team enough credit.
It was much worse than that. By comparison, they made the Gators look good.