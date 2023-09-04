Scott Ludwig

Scott Ludwig lives, writes, and runs in Senoia, Georgia.  His latest compilation of 101 columns, Southern Hospitality, complements Southern Charm and Southern Comfort, his first two compilations.  Other books in his Southern Exposure series include Finding the Words, Portraits of the South, and let me tell you a funny story.  All of his books can be found on his author page on Amazon.  

 

One hundred and ten seconds. That’s it.

In less than two minutes, eight months of hope and anticipation evaporated. Watching the Netflix series Swamp Kings, a four-part documentary of the (mostly) glorious six-year tenure of head coach Urban Meyer, in which he led the Gators to two National Championships (and saw 31 players arrested), only made it worse.