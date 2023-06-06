College may be done for the summer, but the life of a college baseball player goes forward. Five local players are perfecting their craft in the Sunbelt League for the next two months.
The Sunbelt League is a collection of eight amateur baseball teams from Atlanta and Columbus, Georgia. The SBL is a member of the National Alliance of College Summer Baseball, which Major League Baseball partially funds. A key element is that games are played with wooden bats instead of aluminum ones in college.
In 2023, the SLB had three former Heritage School Hawks and alumni from Trinity Christian and East Coweta.
The Chattahoochee Monsters are one of two SBL teams that play out of Historic Golden Park in Columbus, Georgia. The facility has been used since 1926 and played a role in the 1996 Summer Olympics.
Former Heritage Hawks teammates Jonathan Williams and Heath Evans have reunited as teammates with the Monsters. Williams will be a junior at Georgia Southern, while Evans just finished his junior season with the Georgia Gwinnett Grizzlies.
Also from Heritage is pitcher Calvin Baker who is with the Atlanta Blues. Baker finished his freshman year at Albany State, where he had a solid rookie campaign and earned two victories. The Blues play out of Georgia State's home baseball facility in Dekalb County at Panthersville.
Joining Baker with the Blues is former Trinity Christian Lion Jayce Blalock, who finished his first year of college ball in Manatee, Florida, with the State College of Florida Manatees, where he hit five home runs and drove in 21 runs.
The final player is LaGrange College senior pitcher Logan Frady, an East Coweta graduate. Frady will pitch for the Brookhaven Bucks, who play games at Oglethorpe University's baseball stadium.
The SBL season kicked off last Friday night, and the regular season goes through July 23, 2023.