College may be done for the summer, but the life of a college baseball player goes forward. Five local players are perfecting their craft in the Sunbelt League for the next two months.

The Sunbelt League is a collection of eight amateur baseball teams from Atlanta and Columbus, Georgia. The SBL is a member of the National Alliance of College Summer Baseball, which Major League Baseball partially funds. A key element is that games are played with wooden bats instead of aluminum ones in college.